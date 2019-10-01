The Manitou Incline. Have you done it?
Over 2,700 steps, each one feeling taller than the last. Looking up doesn’t help. Shoot, looking back doesn’t, either. But guess who conquered the 2,000-foot climb that stretches uphill almost a mile long?
Denver Nuggets All-Star center Nikola Jokic did.
It was two years ago when Nemanja Jokic dared baby bro he couldn’t make it to the top. Not one to back down, the Joker took that bet and hiked with it. With the Denver Nuggets in Colorado Springs this week for training camp, I had to ask: Headed back to the Incline, big fella?
“I have been there three times,” Jokic said. “The first time, the last time and never again.”
The Joker never fails. Now take a load off and save those tree trunks for another run through the NBA playoffs, will ya?
Keep an eye out on the first tee box over at the East Course. You might see power forward Paul Millsap, who’s a big fan of the championship course at the Nuggets' hotel, the first-class digs at The Broadmoor. Yes, we should all be sentenced to the rigors of an NBA training camp.
But while the Nuggets have no plans to return Jokic to the Incline, the team should consider this booming city as a potential destination for its inevitable G League franchise. As Michael Malone listed off the reasons why the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center makes perfect sense for a Nuggets training camp, the coach unknowingly checked all the boxes for why Colorado Springs would make a super home for its farm club: "Convenience, close to home, altitude and most importantly that we’re in such a great place," Malone said Tuesday, Day 1 of a four-day training camp.
The Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers are the only teams without a G League affiliate. It’s a bizarre missing piece, too, seeing how the Nuggets have banked their future on a draft-and-develop approach to building a winner. Sooner or later, the NBA is going to force the Nuggets to field their own farm club for fringe, rehabbing or rookie players and their young coaches learning the ropes. The Nuggets even researched Las Vegas as a potential destination. No can do, the NBA said.
Oh, well. The Springs, Broadmoor and Olympic Training Center all drew rave reviews Tuesday.
“I actually came here this summer. Beautiful, beautiful place,” said Millsap, a dedicated 10-handicapper on the golf course, who took his family on holiday at The Broadmoor soon as the Nuggets lost in the Western Conference semifinals in May. “To get away from home and get out of our practice center and come here and use this beautiful facility, it’s a different look. We’re focused, don’t have any distractions here.”
With three basketball courts running side-by-side, the home of USA Basketball is a Jokic-sized step up from the team’s upstairs practice gym at Pepsi Center. Monday night, they convened for a buffet-style feast at The Broadmoor, where team president Josh Kroenke, president of basketball operations Tim Connelly and Malone made their annual address to a roster that has aspirations of reaching the team’s first NBA Finals. The mic-drop moment at suppertime arrived when Malone threw on tape of the Trail Blazers celebrating a Game 7 triumph on the Nuggets’ home court. How’s that for motivation?
“Preparing for a championship we want to make sure that we’re prepared in the offseason to have a good start,” $170-million point guard Jamal Murray said.
Training camp is closed to the public. The Nuggets will host an invite-only scrimmage Friday that’s open to a handful of youth teams, high schools and military in the Pikes Peak region.
“It’s special to train in a place like this. Our guys really appreciate the generosity and just the overall friendliness of everyone here,” Connelly said. “You’re around some of the best athletes in the world, having lunch with elite athletes. I love it. I think everybody loves it.”
Why Colorado Springs?
“For me, it’s two things,” Malone said. “One, the altitude. We’re playing in altitude (at Pepsi Center), so now we’re training a little higher. But the No. 1 reason, to be quite honest, is we have 20 guys in camp. Just look around. Look at the size of this facility. To have three full courts, to have plenty of baskets for guys to get player development work in, for our coaches to have plenty of room to work with our players on offensive and defensive principles. That sure beats the one court we have at Pepsi Center.”
So the Nuggets say they have championship dreams? Well, they’ve come to the right place to get started. The NFL’s Patriots and Rams practiced here in consecutive years. The Pats lost in the Super Bowl ... and won it the next year. The Rams lost in the Super Bowl ... and are sitting pretty at 3-1. Springs karma, baby.
Just don’t go looking for Joker on the Incline.