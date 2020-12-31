DENVER — Here’s a New Year’s resolution all of Colorado should be able to get behind.
Stop messing with our kids. Enough already. If anything should be considered essential, it’s our kids and their mental and physical wellbeing. Get them in a classroom, and let them play ball.
High school basketball teams can practice here starting Jan. 18. What took so long? Among the 43 states to set a start date for prep basketball games, Colorado’s Jan. 25 will be fifth to last. Colorado’s “neighbors” in late starts are New Jersey, Washington, California, New Mexico and Oregon. That’s the company Colorado keeps these days. Do with that what you will.
Are we really putting our teenage athletes through this nonsense again? Wyoming’s not. Wyoming started in November. Kansas is not. Kansas started almost a month ago. Utah’s not. Utah started a month ago. Yes, Utah’s had to cancel a game here and there. Guess what? That's a good thing. That means they’re taking COVID-19 protocols seriously, limiting fan attendance to four tickets per participant in high-risk zones, mandating masks, all that — yet kids are still getting the mental and physical benefits of a mostly full season. High school hoops here should have started a month ago.
Few weeks back, one Denver-area high school called up a Denver-area AAU program to borrow their uniforms. The high school team had to fly out of state for a tournament. It can’t play here.
This state’s refusal to admit it was wrong, again, is hurting our most important demographic.
You can guess which states position politics above the science that says kids should be in school and athletics. Seven states have yet to set a start date for high school basketball. Five are run by Democrat governors. And maybe you remember everything I wrote back in August about fall football. The divide for winter basketball runs almost straight down party lines once again: 23 states are allowed to play New Year’s Day — 19 voted in Republican governors, four elected Democrats. Please, when the divide is that clear and obvious, tell me again these decisions aren’t made by politicians who survey the landscape and simply side with their like-minded buddies.
That’s not science. It’s tribalism.
On the first day of 2021 in Colorado, following the actual science is still so 2019.
Critics say it’s just a game, that high school sports can wait during a pandemic. But do you know what preventing a kid from attending school, socializing with peers and withholding physical activity is usually called? Abuse. The "Let CO Play" protest outside the state health department building featured way too many heartbreaking stories of teen suicide.
And if high school football, basketball or volleyball had set off coronavirus transmission in neighboring states, there’s a herd of lockdown parrots in sports media who would’ve reported on it ad nauseam. Yet that hasn’t happened.
Don’t blame CHSAA for everything, either. Utah’s been able to pull off a relatively normal season for one simple reason: the powers-that-be in the state government, public health department and high school athletics agree it's in the kids’ best interest to be involved and to play sports — not to mention the social and emotional benefits that high school athletics bring to communities.
Compare that streamlined, science-backed, safe-as-can-be approach to how Colorado’s leaders have jerked around teenage athletes. Shoot, back in the fall, Gov. Jared Polis’ office was so wishy-washy on his stance on a football season that CHSAA’s board of directors didn’t know if the guv would allow 12.5 or 50 players on the sideline of a football game.
How's that for communication?
Without a fall football season, my man Alexisius "Q" Jones from Fountain-Fort Carson doesn’t land an Ivy League education. Without a fall football season, Palmer Ridge coach Tom Pulford, whose quarantines from football were hellish for a man who suffers from Bipolar II disorder, is in a bad, dark place. Sports are worth it. They're so worth it.
Yet, now, here we are again, New Year's Day — still almost four weeks before a Colorado high school basketball game will be played.
Arizona, Florida and Texas were long considered to be COVID-19 hot spots — places to avoid thanks to how they supposedly bungled the pandemic. Welp, guess what: All three will be playing prep basketball next week. Same for Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and, by my count, 24 others.
What’s with the delay in Colorado? Why are we putting high school athletes through this political nonsense again? Stop messing with our kids. Let them play ball. Start there, and 2021’s already a win.