DENVER • For once, after a great while, the adoring eyes of Colorado are not on the Broncos.
They are on “big-game pitcher” German Marquez, as Trevor Story put it in a confident clubhouse on Sunday. They are on Charlie Blackmon’s cycle, Nolan Arenado’s glove (and two-home run bat), on the sweet, sweet sound of ”Beat L-A! Beat L-A!” echoing through Coors Field. They are on the 91-win Rockies and Game 163 at Dodger Stadium on Monday.
“Theodore Roosevelt said it best,” manager Bud Black joked Sunday, waxing poetic and pulling our chains before they decide the National League West title. “You guys know it best from Teddy.”
Has it been that long since the Broncos stepped aside and let someone else take center stage for more than one year in a row?
As members of the Avalanche watched the Rockies take batting practice on Saturday, two playoff teams joined at the cage, it was proof there’s room enough in this robust sports state for more than one winner. The Broncos on Monday night are welcome to rejoin the party.
In no particular order, two things must happen for the Broncos to upset the Chiefs — weird as that sounds — and RSVP their intentions to attend the playoffs: Case Keenum must finally play like a $36-million quarterback, and Mile High must summon its Monday night magic.
While all the hullabaloo of this AFC West showdown has zeroed in on shooting star Patrick Mahomes and the 3-0 Chiefs, it’s the Broncos QB who must prove himself. To keep up with the high-scoring Chiefs in the division, Keenum must keep up with Mahomes on the field.
“I’ve been really pleased with how Case has played,” coach Broncos coach Vance Joseph.
In the eyes of public perception, there’s no room for error for Joseph. And there’s no way Joseph really feels that way about Keenum’s start to his Broncos career: three touchdowns, five interceptions and a total quarterback rating that’s fallen to 28th in the NFL among starters. Who are they trying to fool?
But that’s what should embolden the anxious masses. The Broncos truly feel fine and dandy about Keenum and the offense. As we creep into Rocktober, it was only one month ago that Broncos coaches and front office were happy campers over Keenum’s early promise.
“He’s better than he was last year,” Joseph said.
The Broncos haven’t wavered that Keenum has what it takes to lift the Broncos to the playoffs for the first time since Super Bowl 50 — for now, and from now on (this season and next).
“I guess you could say, overall, I’m still a long way from where I want to be,” Keenum said.
“I feel like this offense can be really, really, really good. At times we are,” he said. “At times we’re moving, we’re rolling, and other times, for whatever reason, we’re getting off the field.”
Jake Butt’s knee injury hurts. Their top tight end is done for the season. But when Keenum said, “I’ve got so much faith in (left tackle Garett Bolles),” that left no glaring holes elsewhere on offense, which makes their 20-points-per-game average more frustrating. That’s 19th in the NFL, not good enough when paired with a proud defense that’s lost a step and a proven coordinator.
Twenty points on Monday night against the Chiefs will equate to a double-digit defeat. The Rockies’ magic number is one, and Keenum’s Broncos must hit the magic number of 30. At least. Score 30 points, and Joseph, Keenum and the Broncos can begin to flip a narrative that’s gaining steam only three weeks into Joseph’s second season here and Keenum’s first: it’s the wrong coach and the wrong quarterback and the Broncos aren’t playoff-bound any time soon.
Then the Broncos can rely on Mile High’s signature Monday magic to do the rest. The stadium might not have a long-term name, but it has a long, dramatic history on Mondays. The Broncos are 24-11-1 at home on Monday Night Football. They’ve won four straight. The last time Denver hosted Kansas City on a Monday night it was “Broncos 30, Chiefs 10” in 2005. Thirty.
This is only the second time in almost 30 years (27) the Broncos (+4.5) are home ‘dogs to the Chiefs. It’s been about that long since the Chiefs had a quarterback like Mahomes worth writing home about. The old question in Kansas City: “Huard or Thigpen?” The new one: “How many glasses of water did Patty turn into wine?”
To reverse their course, and potentially join the Avs and Rockies in the postseason, Keenum must rise up to the big-game challenge and keep up with the opponent.
“I think our best defense is when Von (Miller) is over on the sideline pumping up the crowd, and I’m out there trying to get them to be quiet while we’re moving down the field,” Keenum said.
Do that, and Mile High usually does the rest.
“Growing up a Rockies fan I grew up disliking the Dodgers quite a bit,” Kyle Freeland said.
Beating the Dodgers and Chiefs on the same day? Now that’s a good case of the Mondays.