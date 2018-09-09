09_09_18 Sea Den 2517.jpg
Caption +

Broncos quarterback Case Keenum throws down field against the Seahawks during the first quarter Sunday at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver.

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Show MoreShow Less

DENVER • This being Colorado and all, I’m guessing you found time to see what happened Sunday afternoon at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. The Broncos survived the Seahawks, 27-24, and they’re 1-0 in 2018.

What transpired afterward, away from the cameras, is why the Broncos are going to be better than anyone outside their locker room and hallways seems to believe: Case Keenum cracking jokes with the five offensive linemen who kept him upright and clean for most of a 60-minute thriller; John Elway chatting up Keenum during an animated conversation next to the quarterback’s locker; Keenum tugging at Von Miller’s slick flowery dress shirt (cape?) until the buttons snapped undone.

“They saved my butt,” Keenum allowed.

Just when Keenum’s debut looked like a dud, it was remembered he’s surrounded by dudes.

“I’m going to keep slinging the ball,” Keenum said after throwing three bad interceptions.

PHOTOS: Broncos vs. Seahawks