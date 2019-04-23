DENVER — They’re wearing his jersey now.
They’re sitting courtside to watch him play.
All-Star game, check. Playoff berth, check. But it wasn't until late Tuesday night that Nikola Jokic officially made the big time. He got a fist pump out of Von Miller, the Nuggets superfan who showed up to Pepsi Center in a “Mile High City” jersey with Jokic’s No. 15 on the back. What else is there in life?
“What Nikola Jokic is doing in his playoff debut has not happened very often in the history of this game,” coach Michael Malone said after a 108-90 blowout of the Spurs in Game 5, handing the Nuggets a 3-2 series lead.
Local sports stars rocking “15” jerseys to Nuggets games is old news. But it took the old No. 15 six years before Carmelo Anthony could lead Denver beyond the first round of the playoffs.
Joker? In his postseason debut he’s carried the Nuggets within one win of advancing to the conference semifinals. And he's looked like a 10-year NBA veteran in doing so. In Game 5 on Tuesday, Jokic nearly registered another triple-double, got a fist pump from Vonnie Football and landed the ultimate compliment — one from Spurs curmudgeon Gregg Popovich.
“He’s a great player. And every great player is a challenge. He can do a little bit of everything and he does all of those things well,” Popovich said afterward.
Game 6 is Thursday at San Antonio. Just a little slice of advice from the corners of Colorado that would rather not leave fate up to Popovich in a Game 7: don’t waste time. End this series ASAP.
“All I told them is this will be the hardest game of your career. Closing out an opponent like San Antonio, in their home gym, will be the hardest thing you will try to do,” Malone said.
What happens when Miller, Nathan MacKinnon and most of the Avalanche roster scores tickets for Game 5? The 24-year-old All-Star center has a reputation to uphold. Jokic wheeled and dealed for 16 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. But it was a moment in the third quarter that showed how the Nuggets have uncovered the hardest thing to find in the NBA: a closer.
The Spurs made a run. Proud teams always do. And there was Big Honey, swishing back-to-back 3-pointers to ice the game. After the second bomb Jokic let loose with a primal scream, a departure from his laidback personality. His teammates noticed and followed their unorthodox leader.
“I didn’t shoot that much, (because) I was missing,” Jokic said afterward. “I shoot those two and I made it.”
Sounds simple enough. But that’s the catch with Jokic. He makes it all look so simple. Maybe it’s the fact he’s a goofy 7-footer from a faraway land. Maybe it’s because his dunk on Tuesday was only his 12th dunk of the season. Regardless, Jokic has a believer in Popovich, who has met almost every media question in this series with a curt one-liner — except when the subject is Nikola Jokic.
“He’s got a very high basketball IQ,” Popovich said.
With the opposing coach marveling at his consistency, Jokic has averaged 19.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and nine assists in his first playoff series. It’s been the kind of debut that makes you laugh at the potential he’s starting to realize. When the Nuggets need something — a bucket, a stop, maybe a cocktail on the rocks — Jokic has delivered in spades.
Snap a mental photo, Colorado. We're watching a star become a superstar right before our eyes.
Denver and Boston are the only cities with teams still in the NBA and NHL playoffs. And it’s the gentle giant from Serbia who has shined like he's been on this stage for years. If the Nuggets are fortunate enough to close out the Spurs and move on to Round 2 at Pepsi Center, the series should open with our national anthem and the Serbian national anthem.
Serbia’s favorite son is doing his homeland proud, turning skeptics into believers.