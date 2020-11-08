DENVER — There are a bunch of different ways to frame the Broncos after a 34-27 loss to the Falcons on Sunday afternoon, and CBS analyst Rich Gannon offered his 2 cents at the very end.
“That was a train wreck,” Gannon said.
Harsh, and quite fair. Quarterback Drew Lock did his Likable Jay Cutler thing again, throwing a silly, back-foot interception that buried Denver’s latest comeback attempt. My two dogs scored the same number of touchdowns as the Broncos in the first half, against a bad NFL defense, and watching the dogs plow through a leaf pile was a whole lot more entertaining to boot.
The Broncos fell behind 20-3. Remember when those Mike Shanahan teams used a sweet script of plays to score before you could hurry home from church? These Broncos are the total opposite. Half the season’s gone, and they have six points on opening drives. Six, total, in eight opening drives.
“Not a lot to take from a loss, in my mind,” losing quarterback Drew Lock said.
Even that’s wrong. That’s as wrong as Lock when he threw a never-advised interception in the fourth quarter plucked straight from a Cutler highlight reel on Youtube. But it's OK that so much was wrong, because the way I’m going to frame the Broncos on Sunday might make Dancin’ Drew dance one of his little jigs: Sunday was a bad day for the 2020 Broncos and a good day for the 2021 Broncos and beyond.
Jerry Jeudy, goodness gracious. In what laboratory did the football gods drum up this 21-year-old from Alabama? Or maybe it's Jeudy who is the mad scientist. On Jeudy’s touchdown catch he raised his right hand to convince the defensive back they’re going to the end zone. Nope, he stopped so quick it was like the hash mark was the rim of the Black Canyon. Touchdown, Broncos — and no celebration dance since the Broncos were losing. Even better.
“If we don’t finish with a ‘dub,’ it don’t mean nothing,” Jeudy said afterward with a scowl.
Between Jeudy, K.J. Hamler and Noah Fant the Broncos are cooking with gas down the road. Jeudy had 125 receiving yards, the most by a Broncos rookie in 12 years. Jeudy and Hamler had 200 yards together. Fant had 45 yards, a big block on a Hamler run, and played through an ankle injury — always a good sign. Fant's already a top-five tight end in receiving yards.
Sunday was bad for 2020, where the Broncos tumbled to 3-5, and good for 2021 and beyond.
But it all comes with a Drew Lock asterisk. Midway through his second season, Drew Lock is the asterisk on whether this all turns out OK.
Halfway through his audition season and nobody knows if Lock is good enough to be the quarterback who gets to play with all those fun toys. He’s proven so far only that he’d be a good time at a wedding. Surprising dance moves, everybody loves him, willing to take the party to the final horn.
Just like the previous game against the Chargers, the Broncos offense started like it missed every practice due to COVID-19. In fact, it only missed one. The Broncos also were without Shelby Harris, who couldn’t make the trip due to COVID-19, even though he doesn’t have COVID-19. He contacted someone who did. Don’t look at me. I don’t make the rules.
But with the defense missing six presumptive starters, Sunday was Lock’s chance to save the day. Instead, he managed five first downs and only 98 passing yards in the first half. Instead, he got the “train wreck” comment from Gannon when the snap ricocheted off the man in motion. The Falcons pass defense ranks 31st in the 32-team NFL. For most of the game the Broncos made it look like the “No Fly Zone.” The Broncos didn’t reach the red zone until the third quarter.
“Talk about futility,” Greg Gumbel said on the broadcast.
The clincher was another fourth-quarter interception, a pass that came under a heavy pass rush. Remember what I said last week about Likable Jay Cutler? Philosophically they’re aligned. The only bad throw is the one you don’t throw...but this time with a cute smile.
“It was a throw I can make. It was a throw I should make, and it's embarrassing that I didn’t," Lock said with defiance.
The Falcons converted the turnover into a touchdown in short order to put the game away.
All of this, of course, puts way too much blame on the quarterback. No doubt about it. But that’s what we do around here. Jake Plummer got yanked when the Broncos were 7-4. And don’t forget Mile High once booed Peyton Manning’s offense. I was there. That happened.
“Quite honestly, I’m more than willing to take the blame every single Sunday,” Lock said.
Good, because if that were a home game Mile High was definitely booing the Broncos again.
“The loss is priority No. 1. We’re here to win the game,” Fangio said. “But I do think we’re getting better, although it’s hard to see that when you have a game like you did today. We just need to become a more consistent, efficient team, particularly on offense.”
Starts with the quarterback, and Drew Lock’s still the asterisk.