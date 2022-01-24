DENVER — After super-quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes put on a show for the ages on Sunday evening, Broncos fans are forgiven if they went to bed with a couple of questions.
What do you call this fun game those guys are playing?
Can we play too?
All this crazy scoring looks foreign around these hills. Broncos fans are used to a four-quarter nap.
Truth is, I’m here to come clean. When I wrote a year ago during the NFL draft that the Broncos were a quarterback away from being relevant again, I was absolutely wrong. They’re not close.
Goodness gracious they’re not close. The Broncos are as close to a Super Bowl as I am to subbing in as Ryan Gosling’s stunt double. Hey, at least I wrote the truth in training camp, that the Broncos are closer to the "Yawncos."
Take the Bills-Chiefs matchup on Sunday, an instant classic by any measure. Shoot, take the final 2 minutes of regulation, when the Bills and Chiefs combined for 25 points. The Broncos scored 25 points in ... five games. Five full-length games. And only two of those games came against teams with winning records, the Cowboys (dumped out of the Wild Card round) and the Chargers (didn’t make the playoffs).
The Broncos play football in slow motion.
The Chiefs beat the Bills, 42-36. Hope you tuned in, or went fishing. It took me back to the salad days of Manning vs. Brady that blessed Colorado for four seasons. These Broncos played 17 games and scored 36 points once — against the Detroit Lions. Does that look close to you?
Now it’s time to hire a Broncos coach who won’t have a chance if he doesn't find a quarterback.
Ace beat writer George Stoia confirmed the Broncos are down to three candidates for head coach: Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Those are excellent choices.
Not as excellent as my choice, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, but the fact the Broncos didn’t even interview Daboll suggests they knew he had his sights somewhere else.
The Broncos are going to hire an excellent coach. No doubt about it. If general manager George Paton fails in this job, it will be because he failed to find a quarterback who could keep up with Mahomes and Justin Herbert in the AFC West. But it won’t be for a lack of prep, due diligence or intellectual curiosity. Paton turns over a rock, then turns over the rock underneath the first rock. The concern here is how Paton and Co. are inclined to take the safe route.
These Broncos draft cornerbacks in the first round, not quarterbacks. It's different.
Here’s hoping Paton and his five-man search committee had time to catch these playoff games. These playoff games are showing the next offensive coordinator/play-caller of the Broncos will be as valuable as the head coach. (Or maybe he's both!) With the current playoffs as my witness, this is no time in football history to go safe on us. The Final Four of the postseason includes the scoring offenses that ranked No. 4 (Chiefs), No. 6 (Rams), No. 8 (Bengals) and No. 14 (49ers). The Broncos ranked 23rd. The Broncos were a nap.
Dan Quinn is the defensive coach remaining. That only works here if there’s a plan in place to bring a top-notch offensive coordinator with him. Slow and steady won’t win the AFC West.
Josh Allen sure did a fine John Elway impression on Sunday. Anyone else have flashbacks to No. 7? And the Chiefs average 33 points per playoff game with Mahomes at quarterback. Mahomes looked like Mahomes.
Mahomes threw for 177 yards — after the 2-minute warning. The Broncos didn’t throw for 177 yards in four of the final five games. (Full-length games.) There’s close, and there’s the Broncos.
Given the options they’ve left for themselves, the Broncos should do one of two things at coach. Hire Quinn as coach and throw a bunch of cash at Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator. Getsy is the passing game guru for the Packers, who has earned praise from star wideout Davante Adams in Green Bay. The Broncos invested heavy in wide receivers who must make a leap if this thing's going to pan out.
Or hire O’Connell, 36, as head coach and join the party of 30-something head coaches that's all the rage in this postseason. He’s the Rams coordinator who would nudge the Broncos into the 21st century of postseason football.
Of all the changes the Broncos must make, a philosophy change is at the top of the list. The games being played this January appear unrecognizable to the Broncos fans who sat through and spent money on 17 games of slog.
Whether it was trading up for John Elway in the 1983 draft or signing the most valuable free agent in league history, Peyton Manning, the Broncos win big when they go big. Go big, or watch the Bills and Chiefs score (again) from home.