DENVER — Laney Rae Simmons has a big box under the tree with her name on it.
And just to make sure we're not breaking Christmas rule No. 1 — divulging the contents — I double-checked with her Dad. Any chance she subscribes to The Gazette and will read this? Santa’s watching, you know, and we can't afford to ruin the surprise.
“I don't think so,” Broncos star safety Justin Simmons confirmed. "We're all good."
OK, in that case: it’s a life-sized Simba doll. Laney Rae loves “The Lion King,” loves stuffed animals, loves Christmas as much as a 19-month-old baby girl can.
“I hope she likes it. I’m nervous. That’s funny, right?” said Justin, one proud papa. “But I think she’ll like it. She likes stuffed animals. I can’t wait till she sees it.”
And I can’t wait till Laney Rae learns more about her father. It doesn’t get better than Justin Simmons, in pro football or otherwise. During another losing Broncos season, the 26-year-old safety from Boston College has been a gift, on and off the field. Last week he was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, right before he earned the Darrent Williams Good Guy award. These are honors that won’t reserve a spot in the NFL Pro Bowl or put a man in the Ring of Fame.
They’re bigger than that.
And the one that fits best is the Darrent Williams Good Guy award. ESPN.com reporter Jeff Legwold, the best in the football biz around these hills, chokes up a little when he remembers the late Darrent Williams, who was shot and killed 13 years ago on New Year's Day. Leggy says Williams was known as a go-to quote after wins or losses, a bubbly 20-something who faced the music no matter what.
I mean, it’s the great Peyton Manning, Williams said after a playoff game during which Manning beat him with deep pass after deep pass. That’s what he does.
Simmons does the same. Big win or ugly loss, Simmons often endures two rounds of postgame interviews — one immediately when the locker room opens to media, one when the second media wave rolls through — and invariably offers honest and sincere insight on the outcome.
“My dad never saw an NFL game in his life but worked for the railroad. He always used to say, ‘Anybody can lead the victory parade,’” Legwold said.
There hasn’t been a victory parade during Simmons’ four seasons here. Far from it. This game Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High against the Detroit Lions represents little more than a peek into the future with rookie quarterback Drew Lock. Still, Simmons is always present, always available, always accountable. Always. It’s never somebody else’s fault with Simmons, a most admirable quality at a time when self-reflection is at an all-time low.
“Obviously what Darrent stood for and who he was as a person, this award is held in high regard in my eyes,” Simmons said.
Simmons is a free agent after this season. He's an iron man. At the draining, demanding position of safety, he was one of three NFL players to play every snap in 2018, and this season he’s the only Bronco to play every defensive snap. His spectacular streak of 1,939 consecutive snaps is the longest in the NFL among defensive players.
“We plan to keep him as a Denver Bronco,” John Elway said last week on KOA radio.
Simmons is a Christian first. He wears his faith on his "Blessed" headband and in the team Bible studies he helps organize. He’s led grown men (30 Broncos and Bills in prayer, at midfield, after much of the league kneeled during the national anthem in protest of president Donald Trump in 2017) and young boys (Joshua, a regular at the Broncos Boys and Girls Club, whom Justin took on a shopping spree for Christmas).
“I would say the most prevalent (Bible) verse for me is Colossians 3:17: 'Whatever you do, whether in word or in deed, do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ, giving thanks to God the Father through him,'" Simmons said. "That one keeps me at ease. It gives me peace. If I’m ever questioning myself after a game — good or bad — that verse puts it all in perspective."
Justin's wife, Taryn, surprised him with the Walter Payton award nomination. In her arms was Laney Rae. Shhh. Don't tell her what's under the tree.
“She’s still kinda young, but she’s getting to the point where she can somewhat understand Christmas," Justin said. "It’s special. I’m so excited to spend it with her. I love Christmas.”