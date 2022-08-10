CENTENNIAL • Tuesday morning, at 11:44 a.m. God’s Country time, it was officially official.
The Broncos no longer were the Bowlen Broncos. They are the Walton Broncos. It was time.
The monumental moment struck all levels of Broncos fandom: Minutes before NFL owners gathered in Minnesota to vote 32-0 to approve the sale from the Pat Bowlen trust to Rob Walton and a star-studded ownership group, the greatest Bronco nibbled sunflower seeds as he left the practice field at UCHealth Training Center. John Elway returned soon after he got word the historic transaction was final. This $4.65 billion deal was for (and because of) Pat.
The Broncos conducted their 12th day of training camp at the same time their new bosses were made official — Walton, Greg and Carrie Penner, Mellody Hobson, Condoleezza Rice and Lewis Hamilton. As loud cheers erupted in a Marriott ballroom in Bloomington, Minn., according to onsite beat writer George Stoia, Russell Wilson found Jerry Jeudy for a long pass completion back in Denver's south suburbs. Good start.
While there is much football work to be done, Broncos fans should be overjoyed with the direction of the beloved at the moment. Hopeful, thrilled, ecstatic. For the first time in a long time, the four major pieces (owner, general manager, coach, quarterback) are in place for success in the short term — and beaucoup money available in the long term. Walton is worth roughly $60 billion, $42 billion more than the next owner. The 77-year-old heir to the Walmart empire is considered the second-richest owner in American pro sports after Clippers owner Steve Ballmer ($92 million). They live and work in different stratospheres than us.
If league rules allowed such a racket, the fantastically rich Broncos new ownership group could afford to buy the Cowboys, Rams, Patriots, Giants, 49ers, Bears, Jets, Commanders, Eagles and Texans — the top-10 most valuable franchises not including the No. 10 Broncos. Unfortunately, league rules already stipulate that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs own the Broncos. No deal.
Just kidding. Kind of. Because the line that separates a good owner from a bad owner is crystal-clear. If the Walmart Broncos win, Walton is a good owner. If not, he’s a bad owner.
(Also, don't hire current Patriots coaches, don't leave the team to a family feud, and don't rely on a fax machine to sign Elvis Dumervil.)
Pretty simple. Maybe it’s like that in some other places, but it’s definitely true here. The Bowlen Broncos were beloved because they won. And if they weren’t winning, they’d win next year.
The Broncos are leaders in the community, culminating in the ESPY for 2022 Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year. Since 2000, they are also among league leaders in player arrests. One's good, one's bad; both are secondary.
NFL owners from Stan Kroenke to Jim Irsay to Jerry Jones, whose Cowboys will practice with the Broncos at Dove Valley on Thursday, praised the addition of Walton to the exclusive club.
“I think they’re going to be extraordinary owners and ownership that I think Pat Bowlen would be proud of,” commish Roger Goodell said.
For now, the Broncos owners are getting acquainted. Walton goofed on pronouncing the commissioner’s name. He thanked “Roger GOOD-ell.” Chalk it up to first-day jitters.
Russell Wilson, who aspires to one day own an NFL team, and wife Ciara have met and mingled with the Walton fam. Same for star cornerback Pat Surtain II and several other current players.
“Very excited to meet all of them,” coach Nathaniel Hackett said.
What makes a good NFL owner? I asked Josh Johnson, the backup quarterback. He should know. The Broncos are his 13th NFL team.
“Everybody has their own way of business. When you own the team, you can do it your way. But the (owners) I have appreciated are the ones who are around, engaging, active. You see them. You touch them, feel them. They express themselves. They take care of the players. They take care of the staff. They care of everyone in the building,” Johnson said Tuesday afternoon.
He added: “I’m looking forward to meeting them. Hopefully getting some Walmart cards, too.”
The Broncos themselves were on the field, in 11-on-11 drills, with Wilson at quarterback and Justin Simmons at safety, when 38 years of the Bowlen Broncos officially came to an end.
“Today, we actually changed up how we did some stuff,” Hackett said after practice.
Yeah, you could say that. One thing must change, first and foremost, back to the old days.
“Putting a winning team on the field is our No. 1 priority,” Walton said in Minnesota.
Good start.