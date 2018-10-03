MILWAUKEE — The walk is 153 paces. Swerves past the Johnsonville sausage cart and takes about 95 seconds for an average walking-and-talking man to get from Point A, the Rockies clubhouse at Miller Park, to Point B, the media interview room.
Turns out, Bud Black is not an average man. Not only does the skipper have the Rockies (still) in the playoffs for a second straight year, his walking-and-talking ability is something you'd see from a gifted radio host, or a rich salesman.
Wednesday, in the time it took Black to go from A to B, he played the lead in three conversations at the same time. The final one was with part of the Brewers PR staff, all three of whom he knew by name, as they caught up like old friends from college. Telling you, man can spin a yarn like nobody’s business.
“We will adhere to Rule No. 1” in the best-of-five National League Division Series that starts here Thursday against the Brewers, Black said, “which is be ready for anything.”
This story the Rockies are scribbling down at a suddenly frantic pace is one that Black could not have envisioned before he moved to Colorado and discovered a love for winning baseball at altitude and the unofficial state beverage, IPAs. It’s not easy to imagine things that haven’t happened before: two seasons, two postseasons. The second's still TBD. I asked him on Wednesday — to continue story time — if all of this is what Black had in mind when he took over from Walt Weiss in November 2016.
"Coming into this job I knew the Rockies organization from a player perspective, just at the big-league level, watching Nolan, watching Charlie, D.J.,” said Black, whose 91 wins this season set a personal record in an 11-year managing career.
So that’s a big chunk of the lineup and defense checked off. Funny thing about this juicy matchup against the Brewers in a NLDS: it’s starting pitching where the Rox hold an edge.
"The reason we’re here is because of them,” Carlos Gonzalez said in the visitors clubhouse.
And to Black, 20-somethings German Marquez, Kyle Freeland and Antonio Senzatela might as well have been drummers in Milwaukee’s Violent Femmes. Didn’t know 'em from Adam or Eve.
“I didn’t know what to expect, really, on the total team personnel and even the minor-league players that ultimately came up to us,” Black said. “Once I got into this job ... I realized this is a good team with some talent. And if we pitch, I always thought we could contend.
“The starting pitching group ... I didn’t know much about these fellas,” he said.
To complete the current story where Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon believe it can go — the World Series — the fellas Black knew about must rev up the bats. The October drama at Wrigley Field that started on Tuesday and ended on Wednesday was the wildest and craziest sporting event I've been fortunate to cover. And in the longest do-or-done postseason game in MLB history, 13 innings, the Rockies threw 185 pitches, the Cubs 186. The Rockies turned only six of those into hits, one day after they had four hits in a division tiebreaker loss way over in Los Angeles.
Actually, what day is it? For that matter, what time zone is it? The Rockies hit the sack in their fourth city in four days, and Chicago's north side might be low on Korbel after the 40-minute clubhouse bash thrown by the Rox. When the team bus finally beep-beep-beeped away from Wrigley Field, the clock read 2:30 a.m. They pulled up in Milwaukee at 4. CarGo was exhausted enough he preferred to stay seated for his chat with media. Who can blame him?
“A lot of celebration,” he said.
The Brewers will change pitchers early and often as they employ a bullpen day, according to manager Craig Counsell.
"I've never experienced that in the postseason,” Gonzalez said, speaking for his fellas, too.
The Rockies counter with 23-year-old righty Senzatela making his first playoff start in the 41,900-seat park where last year he made his major league debut. The Rox are "leaning toward" Tyler Anderson on Friday, Black said.
“Just give us a chance to win,” Senzatela said.
The Midwest mission: return to Coors Field on Sunday, where Kyle Freeland and German Marquez will pitch and are more comfy than most, with one win from a split in Milwaukee.
"This (the postseason) is the expectation,” Black said. “This is where we want to be.”
With each postseason step they keep adding chapters to Black's story. The skipper's got friends in Points A, B, C, D, E and just about everywhere to entertain.