DENVER - This is shaping into a sweet story. It's the kind that you think you know what's going to happen, but there's enough evidence to suggest it could go the other way, so who knows? It's the Rockies I'm talking about. It's Kyle Freeland I'm talking about. It's years and years - OK, eight since we had playoff baseball here, never and a day since they've sustained a long run of winning - of spring hope undone by flunky pitching and foreseeable doom finally coming to an end. Maybe. Possibly. Hopefully. It's a kid from Denver - a man from Denver, now - at the center of a great purple experiment, a left-hander who carries himself with the confidence of a starting pitcher who has beaten Coors Field, even while he's yet to