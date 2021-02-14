DENVER — The Avalanche could use a can of Popeye’s spinach, or Mom’s chicken noodle.
Operating with a hamstrung roster that's been plagued by injuries and overwhelming and mysterious COVID-19 protocols, they must make due with MacKinnon Krunch — the frosted flakes cereal now in Colorado's King Soopers.
“It’s not like a Wheaties thing or anything, but it’s cool,” namesake Nathan MacKinnon said Sunday.
This unavailable players thing has not derailed their season by any stretch, but it’s not cool.
Too early in the season for the cursed label, the Avs still are a shell of the roster that is favored in Las Vegas to carry the Stanley Cup. Speaking of Vegas, the Golden Knights beat the Avs outfit that, only a dozen games in, is already beat up.
The Knights squeaked past the Avs, 1-0.
Sunday night at T-Mobile Arena was not a solid representation of what the Avalanche can be.
What a shame it would be if we never see the Avalanche as their full, healthy, complete selves. They weren’t bad in their first game in 12 days. They hung with another Cup contender. They were short-handed and came up short.
“We’ve got a couple guys out — pretty important and key people for our team,” said goalie Philipp Grubauer, who kept them in the contest with 23 saves.
The takeaways from an Avs loss both were positives, actually: 19-year-old rookie Bowen Byram, the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2019, is destined to be the real deal, and Grubauer has no choice but to stay healthy all of this season.
“I liked the way we worked tonight,” coach Jared Bednar said.
“It’s not an ideal situation for us,” he added.
This NHL season will not be an ideal situation, not before or after the league mandated a fresh new batch of COVID-19 protocols last week. The Avs couldn’t play games, practice or work out together for the previous two weeks due to COVID-19 protocols. Maybe they had Zoom beers and watched the other NHL teams play, who knows? In his off time, Ryan Graves said he took a hike. MacKinnon said he had “some good exercises” to stay in tip-top shape. After three practice sessions, the Avs returned to the ice.
Finally. It’s too cold outside to not have hockey.
But it was not the Avs team fans have waited and waited to see — not even close. There was no Cale Makar (a surprise scratch due to a lower-body injury), Gabriel Landeskog, Sam Girard, Matt Calvert, Tyson Jost or Erik Johnson. That’s three top-four draft picks, four first-rounders total. That’s a ton of the team. They’re also without No. 2 goalie Pavel Francouz, who's been put on the long-term injured reserve list.
All of that, and rust from the layoff, showed.
The Knights, who had played just 12 games with three games postponed, were noticeably more in sync than the Avs, who had played 11 games and had four games postponed. Vegas got the game-winning goal in the second period from Max Pacioretty, and the Avalanche were shut out for the first time this season and the first time in almost a year — Jan. 6, 2020.
Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury was “the star in this one,” as the NBCSN analyst accurately said. If there was a prop bet in Vegas for these Avs being shutout, it would’ve been plus-3,000.
“I kind of felt like with three practices and travel we might not have great legs,” Bednar said.
Are the Avs cursed? Standby. Can't say yet either way, but it's on the table. So far, they haven't been able to show who they really are.
On Saturday, the Avs and Knights will complete this four-game “series” on a golf course fairway at Lake Tahoe. The NHL wishes to bring awareness to the next outdoor game, which will not have fans in attendance, a real bummer. So Landeskog and Makar are slated to conduct a Q&A with hockey media on Monday. That suggests Makar’s lower-body injury and Landeskog’s COVID-19 status aren’t all that serious.
Bednar said this about Landeskog: “If you’re asking me if he’s going to be ready for Tahoe on Saturday, the answer is yes.”
He said this about Makar: “There is a chance he would play on Tuesday.”
This won’t be the last time for weeklong pauses in the NHL, but there have been enough that last week it introduced new protocols. One was that the league removed the shielding behind the bench (for better airflow, according to the NHL). Another was players can’t arrive at the rink more than 105 minutes before puck drop.
They should mandate MacKinnon Krunch.
Nobody can catch him.
And there were more positives than negatives when the Avalanche finally returned to the ice.
“I thought we played pretty well tonight,” vet Brandon Saad said. “It’s not the result we want, but we’re looking at the big picture here.”
For one, the Avs finally returned to the ice.