KANSAS CITY, Mo. • The BBQ battles here are serious enough to split family members into opposite corners.
Jack Stack? Joe’s? Make mine Arthur Bryant’s with a side of nap. As a hungry high school kid at Lee’s Summit, Kansas City-area native Drew Lock had designs on a different kind of meal.
“We had an Applebee’s right across from our school. Half-price apps after 9,” Lock said.
Within hours of the Broncos quarterback announcing his allegiances to fast casual food, the Applebee’s Twitter account took dead aim at Lock’s heartstrings: “Hey @DrewLock23, free meal — apps, entrees, you name it — on us. You don’t even have to wait until after 9.”
Peyton Manning could hush a crowd of 77,000 simply by flapping his arms like an eagle taking flight. But was that really more impressive than Lock scoring mozzarella sticks and boneless wings during a press conference? “Get you a li
“Get you a little kiwi lemonade and go to town,” Lock said.
This guy’s seriously testing my belief we should trade Missouri to Canada in exchange for a hockey team. (Shoot, one Connor McDavid would fit the bill just fine.) Then here comes Lock with riveting upset wins over the Chargers and Texans, ready to flip Colorado’s perception of Missouri transplants forever. This man is K.C. to his core.
Favorite Chief? Dante Hall, the human joystick.
“He was always fun to watch run around, return punts, do that kind of deal,” Lock said.
Best memories at Arrowhead Stadium, where Lock has seen the Chiefs play “a lot” and where he played once as a Missouri Tiger? One game with Peyton Manning and the Colts, one with Joe Flacco and the Ravens — both Chiefs losses.
“It’s kind of crazy to think those two were two of the biggest games I remember there,” Lock said. “Now I’m kind of tightly knit with (Manning, with whom he texts, and Flacco, a Broncos quarterback for another couple weeks).”
His high school buddies’ favorite quarterback, present company excluded? Chiefs wizard Patrick Mahomes. “My friends definitely think he’s a very, very good quarterback,” Lock said.
Times have changed. Instead of moving forward with 30-something quarterbacks, the Broncos are rolling with the 23-year-old Lock. While the Broncos went 7-1 against the Chiefs when Lock was in high school, they’re 0-8 since. But the size of his K.C. following hasn’t changed one bit. Lock expects a rooting section of 50 friends and family members at Arrowhead Stadium.
“I hope if they walk in there with a Broncos jersey that’s got a ‘3’ on it they only cheer for the Broncos. I would appreciate that a lot,” he said.
The Broncos beating the Chiefs would be their most unlikely win since their greatest win — Super Bowl XXXII against the Packers. Ten-point underdogs on Sunday, the Broncos haven’t won as double-digit ‘dogs since Jan. 25, 1998. They haven’t had many chances, either — only six games as underdogs of at least 10 points since John Elway and Steve Atwater upset the Packers at Qualcomm Stadium.
Perhaps Sunday is the birth of a beautiful quarterback rivalry between Mahomes and Lock. But it’s too soon to believe this is the AFC West showcase once promised by Philip Rivers and Jay Cutler. Mahomes is cut from a comic book of superhero quarterbacks. Lock is still TBD.
Sunday, Lock could use a little help from his friends. Among the six teams with multiple games against Mahomes, the Broncos defense owns the best numbers in yards-per attempt (7.74) and yards-per game (241.8). Mahomes’ quarterback rating against the Broncos is “only” 99.6 — his second-lowest mark against teams that have faced Mahomes more than once.
It’s all relative with Mahomes. He’s unlike the other ones. It’s all relatives for Lock’s homecoming. He’s their No. 1. One tip from the cheap seats: skip the Kansas City tattoo, which didn’t work out so well for ex-Bronco Shane Ray.
Vic Fangio portended many happy returns to Kansas City for Lock, who on Friday was named NFL Rookie of the Week.
“He’s going to have to do that once a year now, so he’s just got to do it,” Fangio said.
What’s the best way to handle a homecoming?
Get you a little kiwi lemonade and go to town.
(Contact Gazette sports columnist Paul Klee at paul.klee@gazette.com or on Twitter at @bypaulklee.)