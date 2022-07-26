ENGLEWOOD • All aboard!
The Broncos Hype Train is leaving station No. 3.
“We want to be going downtown hoisting up the Lombardi Trophy,” Courtland Sutton declared.
Wow! OK, then. So Russell Wilson’s first training camp at 5,280 feet is going to be that kind of party?
“It wouldn’t have done any good to bring in Russell Wilson if we didn’t have a foundation in the first place,” general manager George Paton said Tuesday, doubling down on some seriously bold expectations from the Broncos themselves.
There’s so much hype on the Russ bus, Day One of training camp deserves a voiceover from that guy who handles the Monster Truck promos: “Wednnnesday! Wednnnesday!” And the hype’s coming from inside the building: “It definitely started when Russ got picked up,” Sutton said.
Shoot, the attendance numbers at Camp Russ could equal Camp Peyton’s — 6,000 believers soaking up the sunshine and memorizing a new roster. How can this season get better before it even starts?
By signing Wilson to a contract extension before the season opener Sept. 12 at Seattle. One, it’s smart business, judging by the money being thrown at quarterbacks these days. Kyler Murray and Deshaun Watson each got $46 million per year, and neither has Wilson's resume. It's a safe bet the price can only go up from here.
Two, talk about a new owner endearing himself to Broncos fans by showing $250 million over five years is no big deal for the new high roller in town. Now, that would be some kind of intro.
The Broncos can be Rob Walton’s as soon as Aug. 9, when owners approve a sale for $4.65 billion. In his first week as sports' richest owner, Walton could buy his way into Broncos' hearts.
“One thing I know is they’re all about winning,” Paton promised.
The other day, I scored a sweet new kiddie pool for the dogs at Walmart. Only $7! So the Walmart heir knows a good deal. Walton signing off on a Wilson extension before Joe Burrow breaks the bank in Cincinnati, before Wilson leads the Broncos back to winning territory and fans get attached, would be a good deal.
“At the right time, we’ll get a deal done,” Paton said, preferring to keep negotiations “in-house.”
What a difference a half-year makes. The Broncos needed a new owner, coach and quarterback. Throw in the relatively new GM, they now have the big four spots nailed down. Only one is a short-timer for the time being, and it’s the one they’re all buzzing about: Russ. He’s hosted teammates for workouts at his home in San Diego — twice. He and wife Ciara opened a clothing store at Park Meadows Mall. (Men's cardigans start at $198.) He carried the Broncos flag on a goodwill tour in Europe, complete with seats in the Royal Box at Wimbledon. Here I thought a royal box was a dozen new Titleists.
Right now, Wilson is set to make $51 million over two seasons in Denver. The NFL’s highest-paid player is Aaron Rodgers at $50 million for one season. Who do these guys think they are? LIV golfers? It’s crazy money. But that’s the going rate these days for franchise quarterbacks.
The Broncos still must prove they are more than big offseason talk. I have them at 9-8, subject to training camp. Until they beat the Chiefs, the hype train could stand to pump the brakes a bit.
“Everybody keeps talking about the Chiefs,” Nathaniel Hackett said.
Yeah, Coach, it’s been 13 straight Ls.
“We have a lot of good things going on in this organization,” Paton said. “Now, it’s our turn.”
It sure is. And they’re ready. Just ask them.
“Every single game this year is ‘championship mentality,’” veteran Justin Simmons said.
Now lock in No. 3 for a long time, and let the good times roll.