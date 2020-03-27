DENVER — What was your big break?
Remember it? Still waiting on its arrival?
Because this one's about opportunity — in this case, a life-altering job opportunity. It’s about the opportunity presented by the vacant men’s basketball job at Air Force. It’s about athletics director Nathan Pine taking a chance on one of the academy's own, Marcus Jenkins, and granting the Air Force graduate his opportunity.
An operation that forever trumps the concept of a "Bolt Brotherhood" now has an opportunity to show what that looks like in real life, to prove it’s more than a catchy hashtag. Jenkins, Class of '04, is the right guy at the right time to lead the Air Force basketball program.
Start there, because it's a biggie: He’s one of their own. Jenkins played a little, not a lot, on that awesome Air Force squad that reached the NCAA Tournament in 2004. That he won the Falcon Award — gifted to the teammate who most personifies unselfish attitude and hard work — while playing a little, not a lot, carries even more weight.
These days he’s the associate head coach at Richmond under ex-Falcons coach Chris Mooney. That title — associate head coach — is one step away from becoming a head coach, and that one step should be succeeding Dave Pilipovich.
Oh, this is nothing against Joe Scott, who has interviewed for the job, according to non-academy sources. Coaches elsewhere view Scott as the favorite to land the gig. He's the safe hire, a head coach at three programs and an assistant at three more. And it’s nothing against Chris Hollender, a Missouri assistant who’s also in the running. Scott and Hollender have ties to Pine, and there’s a good chance either would be just fine at Air Force. Same for Candidate X, since there's always a Candidate X.
But you know what would get Air Force alums fired up about the hoops program? Seeing one of their own lead the huddle. Knowing Jenkins can relate to the unusual demands put on a cadet-athlete, since he lived that life. Witnessing the kind of genuine emotion we saw when Juwan Howard returned to Michigan, when Bryan Mullins returned to Southern Illinois, when Penny Hardaway returned to Memphis.
You know how motivated an Air Force alum would be?
Full disclosure: I’ve never met Marcus Jenkins. Don’t know if he’s a Jordan guy or a LeBron guy. Don’t even remember him from that ’04 Air Force squad that had a six-point, second-half lead on mighty North Carolina. (If Raymond Felton doesn't bank in a 3 with the shot clock running out, who knows if those gutsy Falcons survive and advance at Pepsi Center?) Don’t know how anyone's going to build a service-academy winner in the era of mass transfers.
But the number of basketball people who have reached out to pump Jenkins — smart basketball people, men I trust — has been nothing short of wild. That's not his agent’s doing; Scott and Jenkins share the same one. It’s his reputation’s doing.
“Humble, intelligent, quiet leader. He gets it,” is how one assistant coach described Jenkins.
"I guess the knock is that he's not ready,” a former assistant said. “What, he needs another nine years in the A-10 (Atlantic-10) to be ready?”
“He’ll be flexible. Look how they (Richmond) switched to man (man-to-man) this year. They went away from that matchup zone,” an out-of-work assistant coach said. "That's a tough thing to admit when you've done it for so long."
Air Force hasn’t said when it wants to hire a coach. Air Force hasn’t said anything, actually, and there’s nothing wrong with operating a coaching search in silence. These are weird times to be conducting one, anyway. One Division I coaching staff just had a 22-person FaceTime call. One head coaching prospect conducted an interview with a university president while standing on the opposite side of the president’s (very large) office. The COVID-10 pandemic has turned small things into big things. Zoom meetings are the new in-person.
The first order of duty for the next coach will be making certain a freshmen class headlined by Carter Murphy, Mason Taylor, Nikc Jackson and Anthony Charles doesn’t follow former Air Force point guard AJ Walker into the transfer portal.
Jenkins has been at Richmond with Chris Mooney, the former Falcons coach, for nine seasons. Director of operations, assistant, associate head coach. His next opportunity should be at Air Force. Take a chance on a first-time head coach, Falcons. Live that Bolt Brotherhood you talk so much about.