ACADEMY — Sid Tomes was ticked. Ticked in a such a way that one smart dude couldn't find the words to explain how ticked he was.
Ticked that Colorado State escaped Clune Arena with a 78-65 triumph over Air Force Saturday. Ticked that it was the blasted, rival, always-a-problem Rams who hurt his heart this way.
“Got a bad taste in my mouth,” Tomes allowed afterward.
Good. He should. All the Air Force Falcons — from big ol' Ameka Akaya, who needs to play more minutes, to steady hand Lavelle Scottie — should be ticked. No way Air Force should back down from a fight with the same Rams who full-court pressed the Falcons with a 30-point lead last season. Where's the shove back?
“I feel like I didn’t do enough. I don’t feel like I did defensively. I didn’t lead well enough,” said Tomes, the heartbeat of these Falcons, who was too hard on himself after the loss. “I know what guys can do on this team. They’re going to do that. I’m not worried about that. But overall this one hurts, especially in our house. That hurts. That stings me a little bit.”
Tell you what, that bizarre performance was not what I expected to witness with 2,475 other folks who contributed to another successful cancer research fundraiser on Saturday. Not after the Falcons blitzed a sound Boise State squad, 85-78, not with CSU leaning on underclassmen vs. Air Force’s veteran base.
But now there’s two paths they can blaze, as Tomes said later: Call it a basketball career, and a respectable one at that; Or shove back with the same ferocity that 6-foot-5, 250-pound bulldozer David Roddy threw at the Falcons. Because there are only 11 regular-season games left for this awesome group of Air Force seniors. Then it’s time for the real world, and the real world isn’t nearly as fun as the two-month college basketball party that highlights every February and March. Tomes. Scottie. Caleb Morris. Ryan Swan. Especially Ryan Swan.
Don't regret this time. They don't offer mulligans.
“I love our guys,” said coach Dave Pilipovich, who donated $1 for every fan in attendance in his ongoing, admirable battle against cancer. “But Ryan’s got to be better than that.”
Swan is better than that. He’s far better than the five points, six boards he had vs. CSU. I’ve seen him put 31 points and 11 rebounds on those bullies from Utah State, 24 points on Drake, 37 on Wyoming. You’ve seen him do those things, too, so we both know it’s possible and more likely than Swan fading away from Nico Carvacho when Carvacho's got two fouls.
Saturday, Swan played 8 minutes in the second half. Eight, in a back-and-forth tight one that Air Force twice tied but led for only 3 minutes, 12 seconds. Sure, he had three fouls. But foul trouble wasn’t the reason Pilipovich kept Swan on the bench as CSU answered every challenge.
“He left it short,” Pilipovich said. “He just left it short.”
The coach’s advice to the senior center: “Pick his chin up and go.”
Swan will, too. They all will. It’s a senior class that won 12 games its first year, and steadily made progress to where it entered this season believing this should be a top-four team in the Mountain West. (It should.) But that won’t happen if they don't take the fight to the other guy, which they didn't do in another loss to CSU.
"We've got a lot of good left in us," Pilipovich promised.
Talk about burying the lede: this true freshman guard at CSU, Isaiah Stevens, has three-time all-conference written all over him. Stevens bullied Air Force like he’s more of a Navy fan. He’s as gifted and fearless as any rookie in the league, a problem for Rams opponents for years to come. Eleven points doesn’t do his impact justice. Niko Medved got a good one, and it tickles a bit that Air Force offered him first.
“Holy (bleep)” was Pilipovich’s reaction when he saw Stevens’ handiwork during his film study.
Air Force gets Utah State next, Tuesday. Then it’s three straight winnable games with San Jose State, Fresno State and Nevada. And much later, ahem, a rematch with CSU at Moby Arena.
“It’s OK. We get to go see them at their house. We get to make up for this,” said Scottie, who tied Tomes with 16 points. “They might’ve won this day, but they’ve got to see us again.”
As Tomes trudged off the court he swore under his breath, quiet enough that no one could hear because he’s polite like that. Tomes sure didn’t back down from a fight. He doesn't know how, and if you see Sid brawling a mountain lion over behind the Falcons football fields, help the cat.
“This one hurt,” he told me. “Honestly, this one hurt."
Then he added, “You can go two ways with that.”
Seven weeks of college hoops left.
Go the way you’ll someday tell your kids about.