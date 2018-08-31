DENVER • Remind me again why CU wants to quit the Rocky Mountain Showdown?
If there’s one win the Buffs can count on, it’s the CSU game.
CSU stands for Can’t Stop U. Late Friday night at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, the Rams couldn’t stop a parked car from rolling uphill. With NFL rookie Phillip Lindsay wearing a smile he couldn’t shake and pumping up the Colorado huddle as the alum of honor, the Buffs stomped all over the Rams 45-13.
As lightning popped across the night sky and south Denver, the Buffs held up four fingers to represent the final period as well as their winning streak against CSU, their longest run of success in this lost rivalry since the ‘90s. Truth is, when it’s Pac-12 vs. Mountain West, that’s how a rivalry is supposed to go. And now it is.
A better option for the Mile High game would be Air Force, the most consistent FBS program in the state of Colorado. Heading into Saturday’s season opener, the Falcons in the Troy Calhoun era show 82 wins. CSU? 62. CU? 48, counting the mismatch that unfolded Friday.
The Air Force-CU series reignites next season in Boulder before returning to Falcon Stadium in 2022. Here’s a hunch it’s more competitive than what the Showdown has devolved into. CU won 44-7 in 2016, 17-3 in 2017. This time the CSU student section emptied by the fourth quarter.
You had to feel for CSU coach Mike Bobo, who wore a green windbreaker, white sneakers and, with each step, a pained look. Bobo had been hospitalized with numbness in his feet. His team’s 0-2 start to the season can’t help matters, not with SEC members Arkansas and Florida next up on the schedule. Ouch.
The Rams and Buffs get one more go-round at Mile High, next season. Honestly? That’s probably for the best.
Drastic times called for drastic measures. Thoroughly inspired to keep his own defense off the field, Bobo ordered his offense to go for it on fourth-and-2 at midfield — in the second quarter.
It was that kind of night and has become that kind of rivalry for Colorado State. Credit quarterback K.J. Carta-Samuels for taking lick after lick and not hitching a ride back to Fort Collins.
Are the Buffs for real or just really fortunate to open the season against CSU? The true test comes next week at Nebraska, and the Buffs have the offensive weapons to hang in Lincoln.
Laviska Shenault Jr.? Where were the Buffs hiding this guy last season? Friday, Shenault showed over 200 receiving yards and speed to burn. His high school teammate, K.D. Nixon? He did the Rams dirty on a 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Steven Montez. Montez’s halftime stats told the story of a game that got out of hand long before intermission: 18 for 21, 205 passing yards and four touchdowns, one on the ground.
Eleven Buffs made their first career starts, but you couldn’t tell. The true seniors on CU’s roster never lost to CSU. They’ll have a story to tell.
“We played well,” coach Mike MacIntyre said.
The book’s out on the Rams. Four wins would be an upset.
Air Montez and the baby Buffs? Reaching a bowl game should be the least of their aspirations.