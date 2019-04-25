SAN ANTONIO — OK, Paul Millsap.
As one of the few Nuggets to play in a Game 7 of the NBA playoffs, what’s all the hype about?
“You’ve got to play the perfect basketball game,” the 34-year-old veteran forward said late Thursday night while standing tall at his locker deep in the heart of the AT&T Center.
Well, then. No pressure.
According to Nuggets coach Michael Malone, there was one play in a 120-103 Game 6 loss to the Spurs that forced the Nuggets into a Game 7 that all of Colorado should be nervous about: DeMar DeRozan, at the line, misses a free throw but grabs his own rebound for a layup.
"Microcosm of this game," Malone said.
“We have to be much better the next game,” he added.
If his name’s not Nikola Jokic, he didn’t bring it for the Nuggets in Game 6. On Tim Duncan’s birthday — a big deal 'round these parts — Jokic turned in the best playoff show you’ve ever seen from a Nugget: 43 points (a franchise record in the postseason), 12 rebounds and nine assists.
Too often he had to be a one-man show. Little help over here? When Jokic subbed out with 1:03 left in the third, the Nuggets trailed by only three points. Fast forward to 4 minutes later: Spurs were up 13. The crowd at AT&T Center began to hit the exits with 6 minutes left, either to get some rest before Game 7 or catch the nightcap of the new Avengers movie.
For the Nuggets to continue a season with so much promise, not to mention a sweet path to the conference finals, all the rest of the Nuggets better figure out the Spurs mean business.
"Game 7 — how much do you have to say?" Malone said.
Game 7 is the juiciest phrase in sports. The best home team in the NBA will get this one on its homecourt, 8 p.m. Saturday at Pepsi Center. But Denver’s league-best 34-7 record at home will mean diddly if the Nuggets don’t knock some fools over with a hard screen or three. Or five.
While the Nuggets want to play a beautiful brand of basketball, the Spurs reverted to the kind that gets you selected in the NFL draft. San Antonio center Jakob Poeltl set a screen on Jamal Murray that sent a nuclear knee into Murray’s thigh. Murray hit the court in pain and declined to talk about it afterward.
“I think there have been some illegal screens that have been missed,” Malone said.
Those screens are the only way San Antonio can beat Denver. All the arrows point to Denver through six games, yet here’s San Antonio sticking around. Can the Nuggets borrow the Broncos’ new tight end for Game 7? Betcha Noah Fant has six fouls he can pass around.
The Nuggets don’t go quietly, either. They’ve bounced back from tough times all season long, from a long bout with injuries to a gaudy record in the second game of back-to-backs. But this group of Nuggets has never experienced the kind of pressure that a Game 7 is sure to bring.
Asked what he expects, Jokic brought the truth: “I mean, I don’t know."
“The NCAA tournament” (is a comparison), Mason Plumlee said.
“We have to attack for 48 minutes,” Malone said.
There’s a gap between the Nuggets and Spurs. It starts with Jokic, who was sublime in defeat. Alex English had 42 points in a couple playoff games. Carmelo Anthony once had 41. But no one’s scored more than Joker did in Game 6, and he came one assist shy of a triple-double.
Here are the names to account for 43 points, 12 boards and nine assists in a playoff game: Oscar Robertson, Charles Barkley, Magic Johnson and... Jokic.
“Brilliant basketball player,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said.
We know what Jokic brings to the table. Game 7 is here to decide if the others are as good as basketball people believe — or if the supporting cast is simply a result of Jokic’s brilliance.
“Your back is against the wall,” DeRozan said after scoring 25 points. “It’s literally win-or-go-home. Win. Or. Go. Home. Simple as that.”
As they exited the locker room late Thursday, one-by-one, the Nuggets showed no signs of concern. Murray popped on headphones. Millsap explained his utmost confidence in his guys.
“We’ve gotta let this one go,” Millsap said.
“No pressure at all. All the pressure’s on them,” he added.
Game 7. No. 2 seed Nuggets vs. No. 7 seed Spurs. Old era vs. new era. All-timer Gregg Popovich vs. first-timer Michael Malone.
All due respect, the pressure’s on the Nuggets.