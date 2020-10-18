DENVER — You don't have to squint anymore.
Vic Fangio's blueprint for the future of the Broncos has been laid bare for the world to see.
It was clear in Fangio carrying a spit cup into his postgame news conference. Vic’s going to be Vic, love it or leave it. It was clear in how the Broncos took a professional approach to a bizarre stretch of 17 days between games — then beat the Patriots at their own game, 18-12.
“I think the players were a lot like me in a way (when the game was twice rescheduled): ‘Yeah, you’re mad. You’re disappointed.’ Five minutes later you take a deep breath and move on,” Fangio said Sunday from Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Are the beaten, battered, baby Broncos ready for prime time? Find out next Sunday against the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs. If there's a way for a man to endear himself to Colorado, it's beating the Pats and Chiefs on back-to-back Sundays. Either way, this was the first time since Gary Kubiak molded a wild-and-crazy Broncos locker room into the Super Bowl 50 champ that you could say this much: the Broncos won a game based on their culture — against a Patriots franchise that has defined culture for two decades.
The Broncos didn’t just beat the Patriots, who were pegged as touchdown favorites at kickoff. The Broncos beat up the Patriots. Beat 'em up good. Did you notice how New England coordinator Josh McDaniels reverted to trick plays in a last-ditch effort to stump Fangio's 'D'?
"I think it was three series in a row," Justin Simmons pointed out.
There was harmony, not resentment, when the offense couldn't score touchdowns. Drew Lock tossed a pair of awful interceptions in the fourth quarter, and the defense simply stepped in to bail him out. They followed their coach’s lead to Denver's first win at New England in 14 years.
“People were flying around,” said Brandon McManus, who set a team record with six made field goals, two from 50-plus. “As a spectator on the sideline, it was awesome to see.”
This, too, was awesome to see: Fangio dedicated a game ball to running backs coach Curtis Modkins, who was prohibited from making the trip after testing positive for COVID-19, despite showing no symptoms of an illness.
“I’m sure he’s thrilled that we won,” Fangio said.
That’s the kind of gesture that engenders trust and goodwill in a locker room. It’s the kind of veteran move that shows players, coaches and support staff they’re all considered essential.
“I know definitely that he (Modkins) was cussing at the TV a couple times,” Phillip Lindsay said.
Let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. The Broncos are 2-3 with no wiggle room. This was still Cam Newton vs. the Broncos, and that movie has only one ending. Newton is 0-4 with six interceptions and 20 sacks in four games vs. Denver. Superman was Superbad.
And the Broncos let the Patriots off the hook so many times it was like Bill Belichick was a trout in gold-medal water. They forced three turnovers and didn't score a touchdown. Lock got cocky during a three-snap sequence that foreshadowed another fourth-quarter nightmare: bobbled snap, interception, interception. One of our neighbors yelled “Noooo!” from up the street. He’s a die-hard.
“I would have been sipping Gatorade on the sideline instead of biting my nails,” Lock admitted.
But nonsense is bound to happen when you’re missing your top pass rusher (Von Miller), wide receiver (Courtland Sutton), tight end (Noah Fant) and, for much of the game, offensive lineman (Dalton Risner). This Broncos roster is a shell of what it was supposed to be. All that is why beating the Pats on the road serves as the signature win of the Fangio era. All that is why playing three quarters without a single penalty is noteworthy. Belichick was 39-0 when his team didn't allow a touchdown. Now he’s 39-1. All that, and Fangio’s finest move was his last one.
Twenty-seven years he’s called plays in the NFL, Fangio said, and never before had he called the safety blitz that ended the game. On fourth-and-10, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons stormed Cam’s castle and rushed an incomplete pass.
“I just think there’s times during a season you have to come up with something new,” Fangio said afterward.
This was all new, or a long time coming. This was Fangio drawing a hard line, calling out “bitchers and moaners,” then calling a clinching play they’d run only at Dove Valley.
“It’s a lot of trust in the players to go out there and execute it,” Simmons said.
You don’t have to squint to see who’s in charge of the Broncos now. It’s Vic, spit cup and all, love it or leave it.