Paul Klee: A Big Dance without fans? Colorado Springs stars brace for NCAA Tournaments in empty arenas

DENVER — Gerald Shook, basketball dad, was in his office Wednesday when I delivered the bummer news: the NCAA is banning fans from its signature events, the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, due to the coronavirus.
“You’re kidding me,” he said.
Sure wish I was. March Madness just took a hard left turn toward March sadness.
Kylee Shook, his daughter, is a Mesa Ridge graduate who is a star senior on a University of Louisville women’s squad with Final Four aspirations, one of the finest shot-blockers to play in the ACC. Now she will close an all-time college career in an empty arena — if the 2020 NCAA Tournament is played at all, a real question now.
NCAA president Mark Emmert said Wednesday "only essential staff" and "limited family attendance" will be allowed at NCAA Tournament games, so families like the Shooks should be good to go. But the rest of you bracket fanatics are left to boost what are sure to be the most robust TV ratings in tournament history. Never have so many eyeballs been glued to TruTV.
“Honestly, I just think it’s awful. I think it’s affecting a lot of people’s lives unnecessarily,” said Gerald Shook, whose family is still planning to book flights for Louisville’s games when the brackets are released Monday.
“It’s really disappointing. (With no fans) it’s kind of like a practice game,” he said.
A Big Dance without dance fans is not solely a bummer for the players, of course. The bigger hit strikes the concessionaires, parking lot attendants, hotels, Uber drivers, wait staffs, anyone who considers major events like the NCAA Tournament essential to their livelihood. Those folks are why these fingers are crossed the NCAA is doing the right thing. These are dramatic steps that reach far beyond the games themselves and deep into local economies. Next year, for example, it will be Colorado’s turn, as the Mountain West earned host rights for Sweet 16 and Elite Eight men's games in the 2021 NCAA Tournament’s West Regional at Pepsi Center.
“Think about it in terms of the St. Patrick’s Day parade (which has been canceled by Denver due to the threat of COVID-19). That’s a $100,000 day for us,” said Chris Fuselier, who owns the Blake Street Tavern, a popular sports bar, in lower downtown Denver. “That’s a lot of our employees who depend on those days to pay the bills. I feel so bad for my staff. I really do. That’s a tough time to take away.
“Can you imagine if Denver enacted that (no fans)? No more Rockies, Nuggets or Avalanche games? Oh my God,” Fuselier said.
Locally, two men’s programs have realistic shots at NCAA Tournament berths and empty arenas — CU-Boulder and Northern Colorado. The Buffs are a lock for an at-large bid, while the Bears must win the Big Sky tournament that opened Wednesday. Nationally, the Big Ten and Big 12 tournaments, among others, will begin playing without fans Thursday. The NBA suspended its season Wednesday.
As one Big 12 men’s basketball coach told me, “This is probably only the beginning.”
Another former area star, Discovery Canyon graduate Ashten Prechtel, wasted no time impacting one of the nation’s elite programs, Stanford. As a true freshman she's averaged 6.2 points and 4.8 rebounds for the No. 6 Cardinal, which is staring down a 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament and should open with a pair of home games. Her family is planning to attend the regional, wherever Stanford is sent.
“I always try to look at the bigger picture, and I have to err on the opinion of the medical professionals. They would know," said her mom, Elayne Prechtel, a former Division I volleyball player at Drexel. "As disappointing as it is to have these games without fans, it's in the community's best interest.
“I always feel that when you see a large organization such as the NCAA, they’re seeing the big picture. They’re choosing people over business. They’re putting people first. That’s the priority, the health and safety of everyone. So I’m OK with it. I think it’s a mature decision.”