It took 39 college games for Patrick Cozzi to score a goal.
When one finally went in Tuesday against Miami, the sophomore leaped into the tight embrace of his linemates while the rest of the Tigers whooped it up on the bench.
Cozzi took a feed from behind the net from Josiah Slavin and buried it to break open a game that was scoreless through two periods, and Colorado College (2-2-1) went on to beat Miami 4-1 in Omaha, Neb.
Touted as a source of scoring even as a newcomer, Cozzi came close countless times. Every other freshman scored at least once except for Matt Vernon, a goaltender, and Casey Staum, a defenseman who played just 11 games. Cozzi more than tripled that total, but finished with just four assists.
On Tuesday, the frustration ended.
Freshman Logan Will also scored the first of his career with an empty-netter and freshman goaltender Dominic Basse won his second straight in net, making 17 saves. CC beat Minnesota-Duluth on Sunday.
Grant Cruikshank broke a scoreless tie and Ben Copeland added another empty-netter.