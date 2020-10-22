With Courtland Sutton ruled out for the rest of the 2020 season and the list of injured hardly ending there, opportunity arose.
Enter, somewhat surprisingly, Tim Patrick.
While Patrick said he’s trying to talk and lead more, quarterback Drew Lock had plenty to say about him earlier this year. He vouched for him, a conversation offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur said he remembers.
Lock had the right idea. Back-to-back 100-yard games in the Broncos’ two wins have the Utah product leading the team in receiving yards and earning chatter.
“He’s a classic example of a guy that when he has been given his opportunities to make plays, he makes plays,” Shurmur said, praising Patrick’s versatility.
“We appreciate all he brings to the table.”
Last season, Patrick said, was a stepping stone. When the Broncos took receivers in the first two rounds of the 2020 draft, it made him work harder.
“I’m at this point where I truly believe that I’m a No. 1 receiver,” Patrick said.
“We’re a very talented team from top to bottom. We’ve got so many guys injured but for some reason we’re still out there making plays ... it just shows how deep we truly are.”
The team appears on the verge of welcoming several players back. Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (ankle), tight end Noah Fant (ankle) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (knee) were upgraded to full participants Thursday. Tackle Demar Dotson (non-injury easons) also rejoined the team.
Wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring) remained a limited participant, but coach Vic Fangio said there have been no setbacks and there’s a chance he plays against Kansas City.
Outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quad), tight end Andrew Beck (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (shoulder) and wide receiver Diontae Spencer (shoulder) did not practice.
On the topic of stepping up, defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was among those praising Malik Reed, who recorded the first multi-sack game of his short career, both of which were at critical points late in the game.
“This guy continues to grow,” Donatell said of the second-year undrafted free agent.
Meanwhile a week after making his debut, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam may be left waiting for another chance. He was targeted six times by former college teammate Lock and caught two for 45 yards.
“I think we’ll be able to get him up but it’s not for sure,” Fangio said.