LOS ANGELES — When Henry Cejudo was 17, he jotted three goals down on paper.
No. 1: Be a good husband and father. No. 2: Win an Olympic gold medal in wrestling. No. 3: Become a UFC champion.
He has now crossed two items off that list.
As he basked in the glory on Saturday of a spectacular performance that will long be remembered in the Ultimate Fighting Championship – a thrilling upset of longtime champion Demetrious Johnson at UFC 227 – Cejudo reflected on the younger version of himself who made that list that laid out the map for his life.
The order of the list, written in Colorado Springs, is the key.
“It might be hardest to be the good husband and father, I don’t know yet,” the new UFC Flyweight champion said.
Cejudo has no example to follow in that area, except to know what not to do. He knows his father had a bodybuilder’s physique, a criminal rap sheet and undocumented immigrant status from Mexico. He knows little else. Cejudo’s mother, Nelly Rico, left Los Angeles in the middle of the night with her seven young children to escape the situation. Henry was the youngest of the group.
They moved from Los Angeles to New Mexico to Phoenix and eventually to Colorado Springs, with his mother working a variety of jobs – janitor, construction worker – as her own immigration status was being resolved.
Cejudo has always strived to make his older siblings and mother proud, and appreciated their sacrifices to help him.
“I always tell people we’re poor in material but we’re rich at heart,” Cejudo said. “I had a mother who was very religious growing up. She had the attitude of no excuse. She never allowed us to play the victim role.”
It was Cejudo’s older brother Angel who first cracked the door into the world of wrestling. Angel went 150-0 and won four state championships in high school while sharing his love and gift for the sport with his youngest brother.
Henry turned out to be even better, and when he won a national freestyle tournament he was invited to train in Colorado Springs at the Olympic Training Center. He then enrolled at Coronado High School, where he graduated.
If the family’s rough background gave him the purpose and drive, it was the time in Colorado Springs that solidified the method and path to make that happen. Cejudo quickly rose to international acclaim and, at 21, became the youngest American to win Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling in 2008.
“The funny thing about him is if he says something, he’d go and do it,” Matt Brickell, Cejudo’s wrestling coach at Coronado, told The Gazette.
That’s why mixed martial arts became so important. Cejudo retired from freestyle wrestling after an extended break from competition in 2012 and needed somewhere else to direct that focus.
“It’s given me a livelihood,” Cejudo told The Gazette in the early Sunday morning hours as he sat next to his new UFC Flyweight belt. “I’m able to have a house and a car. A lot of Olympians now, being No. 2 or No. 3 in the world doesn’t get you paid. A lot of those guys are making minimum wage. What mixed martial arts does is it gives you opportunity – six-, seven-figure paydays. This is awesome. At 125 pounds. You don’t have to be Mike Tyson. I’m doing this at 125 pounds, and that’s beautiful.”
Saturday’s victory was certainly not a foregone conclusion. It was stunning. Johnson had been the champion since before Cejudo entered the sport, a reign that encompassed 2,142 days. When they first fought in 2016, Johnson needed only 2 minutes, 49 seconds to earn a TKO victory.
“Losing to him was motivating,” Cejudo said. “Because of defeat, I was able to fall in love with mixed martial arts even more so because, man, now there’s a challenge. There’s a guy on top of me. He’s up there smiling.”
Cejudo kept at it. He sought ways to improve. He employed a scientific method of training that differed from the head-down, plow-through-it approach of his wrestling days. He improved his striking. He grew smarter. By the time he entered a sold out Staples Center on Saturday – 10 miles from the spot he was born – he had a plan to beat Johnson.
“How much better Henry Cejudo was now versus the first time he fought Demetrious Johnson is very impressive,” gushed UFC president Dana White.
When he got Johnson on the ground, it wasn’t Cejudo’s quickness from the wrestling background that made the moves so effective. He instead latched on and transferred his weight onto his opponent – squeezing the energy out of him.
“It was him just holding me, not letting me off my back,” Johnson said. “Him moving his weight and him literally just being patient.”
The patience paid off, as Cejudo won the fourth and fifth rounds on all three judges’ cards. Had even one of those rounds been scored the other way, the champion would have retained the belt.
“The mindset of being a winner never left me,” Cejudo said. “It couldn’t. I still allow that fire to burn inside of me.”
He still has one goal left, of course.
Cejudo liked the idea suggested in the postfight press conference that he become a contestant on “The Bachelor” to finally find the woman who can allow him to become the husband and father he wants to be.
But, no, it will likely have to happen in a more natural way. Patience, as Cejudo, 31, has demonstrated time and again, is his strength. He said he wouldn’t have entered mixed martial arts without a secure belief that he could be the best in the world. This is a man with goals and nearly impossible standards and an unwavering discipline to stick with them.
That approach has worked to perfection for the champion so far, just as he thought it would when he was 17.