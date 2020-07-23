The Colorado Rockies will leave the starting blocks Friday night and launch into an unprecedented 60-game sprint of a baseball season.
The unusual season is sure to bring abnormal paths to a large postseason field (Major League Baseball decided Thursday to allow 16 teams into the playoffs). In this environment, all teams should feel like contenders.
Here are a few things to consider that might work in the favor of the Rockies.
The schedule
The Rockies will face their four NL West rivals 10 times apiece and fill out the remaining 20 games against the AL West. This will pit them against three of the best in baseball – the Dodgers, Astros and Athletics – for 18 games. If the Rockies play those three as the league did last year (they had a combined .638 winning percentage) that would put them 7-11 in those games. Teams making up the rest of the schedule played at .460 last year. If that were to carry over to this year, Colorado would go 23-19 in those games and leave them at .500 overall. With more than half the teams set to qualify for the playoffs, .500 puts you in the vicinity. Oddsmakers, by the way, have Colorado pegged for 27 victories.
July 31-Aug. 16
After opening with five games on the road, the Rockies play at home 13 times in the span of 16 games. Even in the franchise’s thin years, Coors Field has usually brought success. Last year the team was five games above .500 at home and 25 games under on the road. If the Rockies capitalize on the extra early home games they could find themselves in a prosperous position with 39 games remaining and the trade deadline (Aug. 31) still there if they’re a piece or two away. The unknown is how the potential lack of fans will impact the homefield advantage. The Rockies informed season-ticket holders Thursday that fans will not be in attendance for the first home stand but said “we are committed to continue working with our local officials and Major League Baseball in hopes of having fans at Coors Field in August.”
The universal DH
Playing in baseball’s most offense-friendly ballpark, Colorado might gain more than most with the implementation of the universal designated hitter. The Rockies’ rotation consists entirely of veterans accustomed to pitching at altitude. The visiting pitchers won’t have that experience, nor will they have the luxury of the once-through-the-order breather in the NL park. With the importance of each game heightened and rosters larger, managers figure to be quicker with their hooks. A few offensive explosions, particularly early in a series, could leave visiting teams burning through arms and helping that offensive success to feed off itself.
The top of the rotation
The Rockies were 44-35 last year in games started by German Marquez, Jon Gray and Antonio Senzatela. Kyle Freeland struggled last year, but in 2018 the team was 23-10 in his starts. So, the makings of a strong rotation are in place. Since most starters will take roughly 12-13 turns this year instead of 35, injuries figure to be less of an issue and the need for spot starts and No. 5 starters will be diminished. The Rockies’ top four pitchers are all in their mid to late 20s, all have several seasons of experience and all avoided a heavy workload last year. In short, they could be reaching their prime at the same time. If those top four are close to top form, the Rockies should find themselves in most games.
Arenado and Story
In a 162-game season, a team can't hide its deficiencies. Last year, for example, the Rockies had the NL’s lowest production (by WAR) from first base and the second lowest among outfielders. That torpedoed the year. In a short season – as is often the case in the postseason – a team might find itself carried by its best players instead of being dragged down by its worst. When it comes to great players, the Rockies are as armed as anyone with third baseman Nolan Arenado and shortstop Trevor Story. Throw in a potential breakthrough season many are predicting from David Dahl and a stronger Charlie Blackmon (aided by half days off as DH) and there are several candidates for players to propel the team in spurts. And when a three-game series is the equivalent of eight games in a normal season, those spurts can add up quickly for teams that must simply be above average to play in October.