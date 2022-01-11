DENVER — The path has been cleared for the Broncos to be sold, after a Denver judge's ruling Tuesday.
Judge Shelley Gillman of Denver's Second District Court issued an order Tuesday between late owners Pat Bowlen and Edgar Kaiser over the right of first refusal, ruling that "the right of first refusal is no longer valid or enforceable in any respect." Kaiser, who bought the team in 1981 before selling it to late owner Pat Bowlen in 1984, had a clause in the original deal that granted Kaiser the right to match outside offers for the team if Bowlen were to sell it. This order, which ruled Kaiser's estate does not have the right of first refusal after he died in 2012, was the final hurdle for the team to put be put up for sale.
Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis would not take questions when asked of the matter Sunday.
"I want the court to be able to let its process see through to the end," Ellis said. "From there, I’ll be able to get back to you and let you know where things stand. I don’t have a timeline on that, but I just want to respect the court and let the judge decide what decision will be rendered at what time. It’s certainly her decision."
With the decision now made, the Broncos could have a new owner as soon as this summer. It's expected the team will have multiple bidders. According to The Gazette's Woody Paige, his sources indicate six candidates will bid, including former quarterbacks Peyton Manning and John Elway, who will be in two different ownership groups.
Since Bowlen's death in June 2019, the Broncos' ownership situation has only served as a distraction, with his seven children disagreeing on whether or not to sell the team. Bowlen's trustees were tasked with deciding which of his children should become the controlling owner and if all seven did not agree, the team was to be sold.
And that's where the Broncos are today, with many expecting the team to be sold in the coming months.
"I understand the frustration levels and when it comes to ownership," Ellis said. "We do need to resolve that, and it will get resolved. I do know that, but I need to lay out for you all a clearer timeline and lay out for Broncos Country a clearer timeline and understanding of what it all entails. I think I will be able to do that at some point here in the near future.”
