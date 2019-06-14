Pat Bowlen was synonymous with the Denver Broncos for 35 years.
Bowlen was part of the team, and the team was part of him, but in the late hours of June 13, 2019, the longtime owner of the Broncos died due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 75 years old.
Over three decades and some change with the Broncos, Bowlen averaged 10 or more wins, had 21 winning seasons, made 18 playoff appearances, owned the second-best winning percentage (.596) of all NFL teams, was the first owner in NFL history to accumulate 300 wins in his first 30 seasons and reached the Super Bowl seven times (three wins).
Here is Bowlen's career timeline: