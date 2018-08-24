Pat Bowlen
Position: Owner (1984)
Birthdate: February 18, 1944
Birthplace: Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin
Spouse: Annabel Bowlen
Children: Patrick, John, Brittany, Annabel, Beth, Amie, Christiana
College: Oklahoma
Purchased team for: $78 million (Team is valued at $2.6 billion in 2018)
Team statistics since owning the Broncos (as of August 2018): 13 division titles, 28 seasons with a .500 or better record, nine conference championship appearances, seven Super Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl championships, .603 team winning percentage (327-215-1), best home record in the NFL (72.3%, 211-81)
League influence: Served on 15 NFL committees, including being the chairman of the TV Committee and the Labor Committee. Bowlen was the driving force to bring in Fox as a league partner and is considered the father of “Sunday Night Football.” He also helped expand the league’s brand internationally, having the Broncos play in seven American Bowl games.
Sources: milehighreport.com, denverbroncos.com