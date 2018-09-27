The past two quarterbacks to face Air Force have garnered offensive player of the week honors from their conferences.
The pair also helped their offenses to a combined 74 points and, most importantly, two wins.
“Guess what, we’re going to see another highly, highly, big-time throwing team this week, too,” coach Troy Calhoun said.
So, is it time for Air Force to adjust?
If so, that might require an adjustment of philosophy.
For years, the Falcons have made stopping the run their top priority because no area has had a greater impact on results. The team has allowed more than 5.0 yards per carry in just two seasons under Calhoun, and those were the two years (2013, 2017) that the team missed out on a bowl game.
In years that Calhoun’s teams have allowed under 4.0 yards per carry they have gone a combined 45-20.
It only makes sense, then, that a team with run-heavy opponents like Army, Navy and New Mexico on the annual schedule, will keep the emphasis on the ground. Safeties not required to pick up extra receivers generally aid in the running defense and cornerbacks, now lining up 7 yards off the ball, are left trying to keep plays in front of them.
This is again working against the run. The Falcons rank No. 2 in the Mountain West in rushing defense and are allowing just 2.6 yards per attempt. With the exception of two long touchdowns runs over the past two weeks — large exceptions, to be sure — the Falcons have allowed just 111 yards on 73 attempts.
That will work most of the time. But the past two opponents have thrived against this approach.
Florida Atlantic’s Chris Robison completed 33-of-40 passes for 471 yards and three touchdowns in a 33-27 victory. Utah State’s Jordan Love went 26 of 38 for 356 yards and two scores in a 42-32 win.
“I think you do have to mix up your approach,” Calhoun said. “We’re always looking to alter. I don’t think you can play only one coverage. The simpleton aspect of it won’t work defensively, not over the long haul. I think especially when you play against teams that are quite, quite proficient in throwing the football.”
Nevada, behind senior quarterback Ty Gangi, has averaged 289.3 yards in the air. So the challenge gets no easier this week.