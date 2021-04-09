Toasty auditions heat up

ABOVE: Kody Maynard dances in the Toasty mascot outfit while interviewing for the job with Kyle Fritzke, the Rocky Mountain Vibes market director, on Monday. Maynard, who is a theater teacher at Challenger Middle School in Colorado Springs, worked as a character at Disney World for four years and was the Klawz mascot at the University of Northern Colorado while in college.