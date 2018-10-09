If a lab attempted to produce the perfect parental influences for an Air Force running back, it would look a lot like those that combined to raise Kade Remsberg.
His father, Tad Remsberg, is one of the most successful track coaches in Kansas. He worked with Kade on sprint mechanics from third grade through high school and was also a defensive backs coach for Kade’s high school football team.
“Speed kills,” Tad said. “There’s just no substitute for it. If you’ve got a kid who can run, he’s going to be good in other sports.”
His mother, Jamie Remsberg, founded a company that trains executives in handling stress and confronting conflicts in the open to turn them into something positive.
“She used the terminology ‘failing forward,’ saying you can always learn from your mistakes,” Kade said. “She was probably my biggest growing factor in the household. I think she helped me grow more than anyone. Not just athletically or in sports, but as a person.”
A track and football coach to handle the demands of his position and an expert in the field of stress and conflict to handle the demands everywhere else? How could there be a better combination to create a football-playing cadet?
There are also bloodlines at work. Jamie was a standout high school basketball player who played softball at NCAA Division II Emporia (Kan.) State. Tad, a high school running back, played cornerback at Butler County Community College and then Emporia State. Kade’s paternal grandfather ran track and played tight end at Kansas – even facing Air Force in its inaugural 1955 season.
It’s no wonder, then, that Kade is among the fastest players Air Force has ever had – recording a 4.31 40-yard dash and a 10.61 100 meters – and has so quickly ascended to a starting role. Just five games into the season, he is already on a list of just six sophomore tailbacks in 12 years under Troy Calhoun to log more than 40 carries. That list includes some of the most prolific running backs in program history in Asher Clark, Jacobi Owens and Tim McVey.
Remsberg has rushed for 224 yards on 43 carries, including a touchdown.
And he’s handling life as a cadet, where he’s majoring in English and maintains such a large interest in movies that he reviews films on a web site and has written a screenplay.
His parents have seen their roles in his life continue to evolve.
“When he struggles, he calls me,” Jamie Remsberg said. “When he’s super excited, he calls dad.”
The home dynamic wasn’t always easy for Kade. Particularly with a father who doubled as a coach, it was inevitable that those positions would follow them home on occasion.
“It was hard sometimes,” Kade said. “He always was wanting me to be the best I can be. That carried over to the house. I’m glad he did because it made me the person I am today.”
Jamie and Tad started a club track team 10 years ago, deciding early on that Tad would handle the coaching of fundamentals while Jamie would attack the psychology of handling stress and “how to get out of their head and into their body and just trust it.”
That combination of disciplines has been put to use in raising their three children, of which Kade is the oldest. The middle, Maggie, is a high school senior in Newton, Kan., considering Northern Colorado and UCCS among her college track and field options.
“They’re an unbelievable family,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said, adding that Kade is “very, very coachable.”
“The biggest thing you see when a guy is coachable, I tell you quite frankly, it’s the antonym of arrogant. It just, it is. If you’re arrogant, you’re probably not coachable.”
Knowing their roles in the formula that laid his foundation, watching Kade in his growing role with Air Force has been all the more sweet for these unabashedly proud parents.
“Watching him play on ESPN in the Utah State game, I just kept pinching myself,” Tad said. “I said, ‘This is really surreal right now.’ It was really cool.”