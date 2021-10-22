Palmer Ridge 48, Heritage 14
At Palmer Ridge: The Bears used a quarter and loaded up the buses soon after.
Palmer Ridge put up a whooping 48 points in the first quarter to pull away for good. Montrose is still the Bears only loss on the year, but Vista Ridge's dynamic passing attack waits in the season finale.
Cheyenne Mountain 10, Falcon 6
At Falcon: There wasn't a ton of scoring, but the Red-Tailed Hawks made sure to register the majority.
Both teams had two-or-more scoreless quarters, and Cheyenne Mountain had the final 10 points. Widefield is all that stands before it and a 9-1 season — the lone loss coming to Pueblo East at home.
Regis Jesuit 24, Pine Creek 14
At Regis Jesuit: The Eagles were in good position, tied with the Raiders before the fourth quarter, but were unable to come through late.
In all, Regis Jesuit outscored Pine Creek 24-8 after the first quarter. It was the second loss of the month for the previously undefeated Eagles. They were also beat by Legend on the road. They've still outscored opponents 289-127.
Woodland Park 46, Manitou Springs 20
Legend 49 Doherty 7
Widefield 42, Liberty 0
Evergreen 53, Lewis-Palmer 12
Durango 64, Sierra 0
Montrose 50, Air Academy 7