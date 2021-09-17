PUEBLO WEST - The brotherhood of Palmer Ridge football was tested two weeks ago.
At Mesa Ridge, the Bears had their first scare of the year, in just the second game. The 30-27 win was nice, but the team knew bonding was still needed.
They did so quickly, ousting Pueblo West on its home turf Friday, 41-14 behind four touchdown passes by sophomore Derek Hester. The win moved the Bears record to 4-0, including back-to-back blowouts since their close call.
"We really needed to come together," senior Anthony Costanzo said. "We needed to play as one. There's no blaming one another for mistakes. When we make them, we have to band together and move past them."
The first drive tested the theory.
On fourth down, Palmer Ridge was already set up with a pivotal moment in a scoreless game. The Bears converted en route to their first of six touchdowns on the night.
The next drive, Costanzo had one of his three interceptions on the night, connecting the two units' success.
"I'm super excited about the brotherhood that's going on," coach Mike Armentrout said. "There's a lot of teams that say it, but our guys love each other. We have a ton of positive things going on between all units."
After the game, Armentrout and his team went up to one another, one-by-one to give hugs. Every player and coach shared an embrace, including multiple for both Hester and Costanzo.
A feeling of togetherness is needed for Palmer Ridge.
The program, after success at the 3A level, was bumped up to a higher classification before last season.
Armentrout's wife is from Pueblo. Her grandfather worked in the steel mill for most of his life. The lesson learned from that experience is the town is tough, both on and off a football field.
Pueblo West represented a gritty team, worthy of making a postseason run in 4A, but the Bears responded.
The top ranking doled out by CHSAA speaks to the power of connection for the Bears, including that of their offensive line.
The "Monument Moving Co." has given the team a group to lean on. Their running backs found space all night, allowing Hester to pass as a luxury, rather than a necessity.
When the pass isn't needed, the offense opens up. A solid signal caller helps.
"He made some good plays," Armentrout said of Hester. "He's a great kid and a great competitor. It doesn't matter if it's football or Monopoly, he's going to go compete his tail off. I love that about him."
The game's most somber moment for Palmer Ridge also showed the connectivity. Near halftime, junior K.C. Fackerell went down and laid on the field for multiple minutes.
He was helped to the sideline before being evaluated and sent away on a cart only seconds into the second half. The severity of the injury is not yet know, as Fackerell awaits tests.
Fackerell also suffered an injury that ended his season last year.
He was greeted with hugs, handshakes and helmets in the air as he was driven off the field.
If Palmer Ridge is going to make a run and add to its trophy case that's seen three state titles in four years, the Bears have to mute outside noise and focus on supporting the athletes in their own locker room.
"Our focus is on playing quality football. That doesn't change," Armentrout said. "We're looking at every snap and every practice rep and that's our focus. We don't worry about the level of competition (across us)."