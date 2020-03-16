Palmer Ridge graduate George Silvanic will enter his senior year poised to contribute on Air Force's offensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 290-pound Silvanic came to the Falcons through the prep school as a tight end, then moved to defensive line and halfway through his junior year slid to the offensive line.

He exits spring practice as one of the team's biggest surprises, emerging as the third tackle behind probable starters Parker Ferguson and Adam Jewell.

"George has really taken off," offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke said. "He moved over midseason last year and I was glad he moved over because he learned a lot of things in the back half of the season and it helped him enter spring ball a little more confidently. I think he’s had a really good spring."

Silvanic graduated from Palmer Ridge in a class with Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders. It's the same school that saw Tyler Calhoun, son of coach Troy Calhoun, play football and basketball.

"He’s going to play for us and he’s going to help us at offensive tackle," Troy Calhoun said of Silvanic.