CHICAGO • J.T. Compher scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway to snap a tie with 5:22 left in the third period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 Friday for their third straight win.
Compher broke in alone from center ice after taking a pass from Patrik Nemeth and beat Collin Delia with a shot over the glove.
Carl Soderberg also had two goals, including a short-handed empty-netter, and Gabriel Landeskog scored his 32nd goal early in the third. Colorado got 41 saves from Semyon Varlamov.
Patrick Kane scored his 39th goal to extend his points streak to 20 games and goal-scoring run to five straight. Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat also scored for Chicago, while Jonathan Toews and Erik Gustafssson each had two assists.
Delia finished 26 saves as Chicago lost for just the third time in its last 13. Kane has 17 goals and 26 assists during his points streak. Both teams entered with 61 points, one behind Minnesota for the final wild card in the Western Conference.
With Colorado ahead 4-3, the Blackhawks pressured during a power play and with Delia pulled for an extra attacker in the final 1:43. Varlamov was sharp before Soderberg sealed it with his empty-netter with 34 seconds left.