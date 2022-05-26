Air Force will play a pair of Friday football games and had all but one contest selected as part of the Mountain West television schedule.
Only the opener against Northern Iowa remains unclaimed by a network at this point.
The Falcons and Mountain West had announced on Wednesday that the games against Colorado, Navy and Army were slated for national broadcast on CBS. On Thursday eight more games were selected to air on CBS Sports Network and a to-be-determined Fox network.
The Falcons will play on CBS Sports Network five times – 6 p.m., Sept. 16 at Wyoming (a Friday game), 5 p.m. Oct. 22 vs. Boise State, 1:30 p.m. Nov 12 vs. New Mexico and 8:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at UNLV and 7 p.m. Nov. 26 at San Diego State.
They will also play a Friday night game vs. Nevada at 6 p.m. on Sept. 23 on FS1. The games at Utah State (Oct. 8) and home vs. Colorado State (Nov. 19) have been selected by Fox Sports Networks but don’t have a specific network selection or kickoff time.
2022 Air Force Football Schedule
Sat., Sept. 3, Time TBA – Northern Iowa
Sat., Sept. 10, 1:30 p.m. – Colorado (CBS)
Fri., Sept. 16, 6 p.m. – at Wyoming* (CBS SN)
Fri., Sept. 23, 6 p.m. – Nevada* (FS1)
Sat., Oct. 1, 10 a.m. – Navy (CBS)
Sat., Oct. 8, Time TBA – at Utah State* (Fox Sports Networks)
Sat., Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. – at UNLV* (CBS SN)
Sat., Oct. 22, 5 p.m. – Boise State* (CBS SN)
Sat., Nov. 5, 9:30 a.m. – vs. Army in Arlington, Texas (CBS)
Sat., Nov. 12, 1:30 p.m. – New Mexico* (CBS SN)
Sat., Nov. 19, Time TBA – Colorado State* (Fox Sports Networks)
Sat., Nov. 26, 7 p.m. – at San Diego State* (CBS SN)
All times Mountain, *-Mountain West game