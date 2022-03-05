DENVER — The Broncos, Packers and the rest of the NFL are still waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers with free agency quickly approaching.
Rodgers, the back-to-back league MVP, has yet to inform the Packers what he intends to do next season after spending his entire career in Green Bay. According to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers is "torn" on where to play next year, but that if it's not with the Packers, Rodgers would want to play for the Broncos.
"Broncos has always been the potential trade location," Rapoport reported Friday night. "In Rodgers' mind, if he was not in Green Bay, it seems (Denver) would be the other spot he would want to be."
The Broncos — like several other teams — are interested in acquiring Rodgers. And the Broncos have the most assets to offer the Packers in a potential trade, with five top 100 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and several young prospects they could send to Green Bay in a package deal. Denver also has nearly $40 million in cap space, meaning they would be able to pay Rodgers as much as any other team in the NFL.
A timeline for when Rodgers will make a decision is unknown, but many believe he will inform the Packers before free agency, which officially starts March 16. Until then, many teams around the league, including the Broncos, will likely wait to make a move at quarterback.
The Broncos, Saints, Steelers, Panthers and Commanders are the five teams most in need of a quarterback this off-season and the Broncos have made it clear they are going to explore all avenues to get a franchise quarterback.
"I think it’s always a priority," Broncos GM George Paton said this week at the NFL Combine. "We’re always looking. No stone unturned to find that guy. We know we need better play out of the quarterback position. So we’re going to be aggressive."
If the Broncos don't trade for Rodgers, there are several other options. Seattle's Russel Wilson, San Francisco's Jimmy Garappolo and Minnesota's Kirk Cousins might soon be on the trading block. There are also several free agent options, including Marcus Mariota, Mitchell Trubisky and Teddy Bridgewater who the Broncos could pursue. And there's the draft, in which the Broncos could take a top quarterback at No. 9 overall.
But until Rodgers decides, the Broncos and other are willing to wait. In many ways, Rodgers is the first domino to fall this off-season in the quarterback market.