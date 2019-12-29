Colorado College’s heavy hitters did most of the work, but the Tigers also got the secondary scoring they sought in a 7-3 win against St. Lawrence in the de-facto consolation game of the Ledyard Classic at Hanover, N.H.
Chris Wilkie had a third-period hat trick to blow the game open and Nick Halloran scored a pivotal game-tying short-handed goal in the first period. Jack Gates, Josiah Slavin and Troy Conzo also scored for the Tigers and Ryan Ruck made 33 saves.
Wilkie’s first came 42 seconds into the third period on a shot that broke his stick. His next two came on the Tigers’ ineffective power play, which hadn’t yet converted in December. It was the first CC hat trick since February, when Ben Copeland scored four against Western Michigan.
Coach Mike Haviland didn’t follow through on his suggestion Saturday that Sunday might be time to put out all new power-play units, but it worked out just fine.
“That first and third one were something special to see,” he said of Wilkie’s goals.
Halloran assisted on two of Wilkie’s three goals. He (seven goals, nine assists) and Wilkie (13 goals, seven assists) have been the Tigers’ most consistent producers, as expected. Wilkie hit a career-high in season points and Halloran took over the team lead in assists.
Ten seconds after Wilkie’s third, Conzo scored his first of the season in his fifth game for the 7-3 final. He’s missed most of the season with a foot injury.
Thirteen seconds into St. Lawrence’s first power play, the Tigers’ penalty kill coughed up its third goal of the weekend. In Saturday’s game, the special teams sputtered and CC (7-8-1) gave up its chance of winning the holiday tournament, falling 5-2 against host Dartmouth.
Halloran ensured they didn’t go down that road again against the three-win Saints, evening the score at 1 with 24 seconds left before the period break.
“I really liked the way we bounced back and we responded," Haviland said. “I thought we played a harder game, that’s what we asked them to do.”
A pair of depth goals helped the Tigers to a lead they never surrendered. The puck bounced over to Gates and the junior made it 2-1. Freshman Slavin scored his second of the season — first with a goaltender in the net — to make it 3-1.
Wilkie said throughout the lineup, everyone played well.
“You never want to lose a couple in a row,” he said. “Definitely didn’t want it to get to four (straight losses).”