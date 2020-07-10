The Rocky Mountain Showdown has been shut down.
The Pac-12 followed the lead of the Big Ten, announcing Friday it will play a conference-only football season. This means Colorado, a Pac-12 member, won't play Colorado State on Sept. 5. That is one of 13 games between the Pac-12 and Mountain West wiped from the 2020 schedule in the coronavirus-related move.
The Pac-12’s decision goes for multiple sports, including men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball. The conference also delayed the start of mandatory athletic activities indefinitely, waiting for an unspecified series of health and safety indicators to be passed before proceeding.
“The health and safety of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports continues to be our number one priority,” Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. “Our decisions have and will be guided by science and data, and based upon the trends and indicators over the past days, it has become clear that we need to provide ourselves with maximum flexibility to schedule, and to delay any movement to the next phase of return-to-play activities.”
This will mark the first interruption of the Rocky Mountain Showdown between Colorado and Colorado State since the teams skipped play in 1993 and 1994. The longtime series, typically held in Denver, has only 2023 and 2024 locked in for future games.
For Mountain West schools, the Pac-12’s move is financially devastating in the form of lost payouts. The conference already lost Air Force at Purdue and San Jose State at Penn State when the Big Ten axed nonleague games this season on Thursday. Of the league’s 20 games scheduled against Power Five teams, only five remain a possibility.
If the Colorado Springs-based Mountain West wasn’t already incentivized to support delaying the season until the spring, it likely is now.
“As has been the case since the onset of the pandemic, we are fully engaged with our membership and advisors on a near daily basis exploring the myriad of potential scenarios around returning to competition,” Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a statement issued in response to the Pac-12 announcement. “We were aware of this possibility and will continue to evaluate the appropriate decisions and the proper timing going forward. The safety, health, and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, staff members and campuses remain our top priority.”
While Air Force met and defeated Colorado and Washington State from the Pac-12 last year (the game against the Cougars coming in the Cheez-It Bowl), it wasn't scheduled to play anyone from that conference this season. It places the Falcons in the minority, as eight of the Mountain West’s 12 programs had games scheduled against the Pac-12, including two for Colorado State (which was also to visit Oregon State) and a league-high three games for Hawaii. On Sept. 19, four games were scheduled between the conferences.
Air Force’s 2020 schedules for men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball haven't been announced, but none of those three programs played teams from the Pac-12 last year.
For Colorado, this also eliminates Fresno State and Texas A&M from the nonconference football schedule.
"We're pleased about the Pac-12 Conference's decision today," Colorado chancellor Philip P. DiStefano said in a press release Friday evening. "The other presidents and chancellors and myself feel this approach maximizes our ability to adapt to the evolving pandemic as we plan for fall sports. It also gives us time to develop the consistent testing and mitigation protocols across the conference that will protect the health and safety of all of our student-athletes, coaches, fans and campus communities."
Mountain West vs. Power Five teams
Games that haven’t been canceled
New Mexico at Mississippi State (SEC), Sept. 5
Nevada at Arkansas (SEC), Sept. 5
Florida State (ACC) at Boise State, Sept. 19
Colorado State at Vanderbilt (SEC), Sept. 26
Fresno State at Texas A&M (SEC), Oct. 10
Pac-12 vs. Mountain West
2020 football games eliminated by Friday’s decision by the Pac-12
Hawaii at Arizona, Aug. 29
California at UNLV, Aug. 29
Washington State at Utah State, Sept. 3
Colorado at Colorado State, Sept. 5
UCLA at Hawaii, Sept. 5
Colorado State at Oregon State
New Mexico at USC
Fresno State at Colorado,
Arizona State at UNLV, Sept. 12
Utah State at Washington, Sept. 19
Utah at Wyoming, Sept. 19
Hawaii at Oregon, Sept. 19
UCLA at San Diego State, Sept. 19
Big Ten vs. Mountain West
2020 football games eliminated by Thursday’s decision by the Big Ten
Air Force at Purdue, Sept. 19
San Jose State at Penn State, Sept. 19