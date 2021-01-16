Part of the reason Bol Bol has started the last two games is Nuggets coach Michael Malone wanting to keep his emerging bench unit intact.
P.J. Dozier is part of the reason the reserves are playing at a high level. According to Action Network’s Matt Moore, Denver’s defensive rating, the estimated points allowed per 100 possessions, has been 17 points better when Dozier is on the floor this season. Offensively, he’s posting his best career numbers, averaging 6.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and shooting 37.5% from 3-point range in 20.2 minutes per game — all career highs after he showed the team his worth in last year’s bubble.
“They always told me that I have a role on the team. I wasn’t sure how extensive that role was going to be, but you know it’s definitely a blessing to be able to be out there with my teammates and get the minutes that I’m getting,” Dozier said. “That’s all a player can ask for.”
Since JaMychal Green returned from an injury that delayed his Nuggets debut and rounded out the second unit alongside Monte Morris, Facundo Campazzo, Isaiah Hartenstein and Dozier, the Nuggets seem to be in increasingly better positions when their stars get a break.
“The second unit ... has gotten better and better throughout the season, which has allowed me not to have to always have Jamal (Murray) and Nikola (Jokic) on the floor,” Malone said. “Because their minutes were getting a little bit outrageous this early in the year.”
Both Jokic and Murray are playing more than 35 minutes per game. While the bench unit’s contributions benefit Malone and his team, Murray isn’t sold on decreased minutes.
“I want to play 40 (minutes),” he said. “I want to hoop. I want to be out there. I don’t like sitting. I get anxious when I sit.”
That is not to say he doesn’t appreciate the bench’s production. He spoke about Morris’ ability to efficiently run the second unit, Campazzo’s speed, Dozier’s deceptiveness, Green’s shooting ability and strength and Hartentstein’s toughness and work ethic around the rim.
“You go down the list, those guys each bring something to the table when they’re out there and they complement each other well,” Murray said.
The Nuggets will hope for another strong showing from Dozier and the bench Sunday when they face division rival Utah. After falling behind 3-1 in the first round of last year’s playoffs, Denver eliminated the Jazz in seven games.
“I’m sure there’s a little bit more motivation, playing us, but we’re a different team,” Malone said. “The same team that played in the bubble is gone. That’s in a scrapbook.”
Dozier’s emergence proves as much. He only played in four of those playoff games, averaging just under five points, but he’s played at least 15 minutes each game this season.
“I’m just trying to take advantage of every opportunity I get,” Dozier said.
Health Nuggets
Michael Porter Jr. won’t play Sunday against Utah or Tuesday against Oklahoma City, but Friday at Phoenix, the start of a five-game road trip is in play.
“The hope is that he may be able to join us as we leave for Phoenix, but that is not a definite,” Malone said. “We’ll have to wait and see.”
Malone said he would take stock of how the team is playing before figuring out how Porter’s return would impact his rotations.
More immediately, Murray said an elbow contusion, which prevented him from playing in a loss to the Kings in late December, lingers. He said he’s found a way to bump or aggravate the bruise in most of the games since his return.
“If I can make one shot, I should be able to make another, so I don’t even want to think like that, but it bothers me sometimes,” Murray said.