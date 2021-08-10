Lakota Wills hopes focusing on prehab will alleviate his need for rehab.
The Air Force outside linebacker goes to the trainer’s room before practice for “exercises you wouldn’t normally do” to limber and strengthen joints and optimize his health. He has put an emphasis on “stress loading and doing the right things to get out to practice.”
Even last year, when he was away for the fall semester on a turnback, he resisted the urge for Domino's pizzas when he was working as a delivery driver for the restaurant in his native Washington.
If there’s a step Wills can take to stay on the field, he’s going to explore it.
“No one, I mean no one, since I’ve been here has worked harder than Lakota,” said coach Troy Calhoun, who is entering his 15th season with the Falcons.
“Yet more than anything else, one of the most rewarding things, truly, I’ve seen since I’ve been in coaching is just seeing the growth he’s made as a young man. He has a lot of leadership aptitude. I think for himself, he’s starting to discover that more and more as time passes, too.”
Calhoun said he’s been singing those same praises to NFL scouts, who have been asking about the 6-foot-3, 240-pound senior.
“It’s definitely still a goal for me,” Wills said of the NFL.
Wills, a starter since his second game in his freshman year, has numbers to tell his story, too. He has played in 28 games, making 104 tackles with 16.5 coming for loss (totaling 57 yards) and 6.5 sacks.
“They had that edge rusher and we couldn’t block him,” San Jose State coach Brent Brennan said of Wills, recalling a lopsided loss at the hands of Air Force in 2019 in which Wills had four tackles, a quarterback hurry and a defended pass.
The only knock on Wills’ body of work has come from variables beyond his control. Injuries knocked him out of three games as a sophomore in 2018 and for the final five during his junior season in 2019 as the Falcons made a run to the Cheez-It Bowl and a No. 21 ranking in the final Associated Press poll.
So, Wills is enjoying his return to practice — “Every day I go out there on the football field it’s fun” — and putting in the work on flexibility and balance with the hope it can lead him through a full season. Because he has high expectations.
“We’re going to be a dominant defense,” he said.
And he’d like to be a part of it through the end of the season.
Note
The preseason USA Today/Coaches Poll was released Tuesday, with Air Force appearing in the “others receiving votes” section with two points. None of Air Force’s 2021 opponents appeared in the Top 25, which was topped by preseason No. 1 Alabama. Army, with 13 points, also received votes, as did Boise State (27), San Jose State (18) and Nevada (2) from the Mountain West.