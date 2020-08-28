Matt Kemp’s heart sunk as the events of Friday night unfolded.
It wasn’t just the Rockies’ 10-4 loss at the hands of the surging Padres, who pounded out 19 hits and obliterated the four-run lead that Colorado built on his three-run home run that traveled 468 feet.
The home run came on Jackie Robinson Day, carrying extra significance for Kemp, who has been out front among Rockies in a fight for social justice this season. He was the only Rockies player to kneel during the national anthem prior to the season opener, and he made the decision to sit out on Wednesday night in protest of events in Wisconsin even as his team played the game.
After the loss on Friday, Kemp heard the news of actor Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer at 43.
A former star the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kemp knew Boseman. He attended the premier of “Black Panther” when Boseman surprised a group of youth. He caught the first pitch Boseman delivered in a special occasion at Dodgers Stadium.
“We lost the modern-era Jackie Robinson on Jackie Robinson Day,” Kemp said of Boseman, who played the baseball pioneer in a biopic. “It’s another sad day, especially for me.
“My prayers go out to him and his family and everything they’re going through right now.”
Kemp’s home run proved to be the lone, early bright spot for the Rockies. It was the longest home run of his career since StatCast began tracking distance, too. The home run put Colorado up 4-0 in the first inning after Padres’ first baseman Eric Hosmer committed an error that would have ended the inning with no runs scoring.
Colorado starter Kyle Freeland escaped early damage, as the Padres (20-14) plated just one run over the first five innings despite eight baserunners. But this is an offense that just doesn’t stop.
Eric Hosmer and Wil Myers hit consecutive RBI doubles in the fifth, Manny Machado hit a sacrifice fly and, when it looked like the Rockies might stay in the game a little longer, Ty France blew it open with a three-run double with two outs in the sixth.
Freeland (2-2) failed to produce a quality start for the first time this season for Colorado, as he gave up four runs on 11 hits through 4 1/3 innings.
“They’re a hot team right now,” Freeland said. “They’re very aggressive at the plate with balls in the zone.”
Zach Davies, a former Sky Sox pitcher in Colorado Springs, earned the victory for the Padres as he pitched 5 2/3 innings. The four runs he allowed were unearned, as he dropped his ERA to 2.61.
A positive sign for Colorado (16-16) came in the form of a 3-for-3 performance for Nolan Arenado, who continues to shed a prolonged slump. On the flip side, however, Charlie Blackmon went 0 for 4 and, after hovering well above .400 for weeks, saw his average dip to .374.