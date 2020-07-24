Outfielder Matt Kemp was the only Rockies player to kneel for the national anthem Friday during a pregame that included videos and a moment of silence commemorating racial unrest in the nation.
The veteran knelt on his right knee, while teammates Garrett Hampson and Jeff Hoffman kept a hand on each of his shoulders.
Kemp had raised a fist in silent protest during the playing of the anthem during a Tuesday exhibition game at Texas.
With the start of the season after recent months of riots following the death of George Floyd, attention on player protest has magnified around sports.
“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the national anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our country and our flag, the game is over for me!” President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday.
Prior to the anthem at the Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the teams lined up on the basepaths and watched a series of videos. One, released by the newly formed Players Alliance, included big league players, mostly African-American, explaining their support for the Black Lives Matter protests.
The Rangers also released a video with players of all races relaying a similar message. A final video, narrated by actor Morgan Freeman, followed a moment of silence.
The final message of the Freeman-narrated video: “We are one.”
During the moment of silence the teams were linked in holding a large piece of black fabric, a gesture done throughout big-league parks on Thursday and Friday.
The anthem was sung in person by country music Hall of Famer Charley Pride, a former Negro Leagues pitcher who also played ball while stationed at Fort Carson.
As baseball is honoring the 100th anniversary of the Negro Leagues, the Rockies wore shirts commemorating the league during the pregame warmups.