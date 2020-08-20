It’s as if the wheels on only one side at a time are spinning for the Rockies. So, naturally, the team is stuck spinning in place.
In a 10-8 loss to Houston on Thursday afternoon the offense continued the awakening it hinted at on Wednesday. Only now, the pitching has hit a skid.
“We’ve got to sync up the pitching when we hit,” said manager Bud Black after ace German Marquez was pounded for 10 hits and 10 runs as Colorado (13-12) lost for the ninth time in 11 games.
“We’re not matching up, for sure.”
The Rockies dropped all four games this week to the Astros: two in Houston, two more in Denver. In the first two games, the Rockies gave up just four combined runs but scored just two. In the two games at Coors Field, they scored 14 runs but gave up 21.
During this slump, they’ve lost four times when the pitching staff has given up three earned runs or fewer and fell four more times when the offense produced six or more runs.
“Baseball, man,” said Marquez, who had given up two earned runs or fewer in five straight starts. “You have to keep going.”
Marquez gave up three extra base hits, struck out five and walked two. The Astros scored five runs against him in the second before the first of Ryan McMahon’s two two-run home runs and a Nolan Arenado solo homer pulled the Rockies within 5-3.
Manager Bud Black opted to leave Marquez in during an Astros rally in the fifth, and after a mound visit he gave up a three-run home run to Abraham Toro to make the score 10-3.
“German has been a guy whose been able to minimize damage, as evidenced by his ERA this year,” Black said. “Today it didn’t happen for him.”
Marquez’s ERA jumped from 2.25 to 4.38 on Thursday.
The shame of it from the Rockies’ perspective is the offensive finally got fully on track after hinting at it with five late runs on Wednesday night that came across after the game was out of hand.
McMahon drew two walks in addition to two home runs. Arenado broke a slump with a home run and double. Charlie Blackmon had two more hits, including a two-run single. Sam Hilliard went 4 for 5 in his first-career four-hit game. Raimel Tapia had a single and four walks.
It was almost enough, as the tying run came to the plate in the eighth inning and would have in the ninth had Houston right fielder Josh Reddick not ended the game with a diving grab in the gap against Trevor Story.
“I hope so,” Arenado said when asked if there were signs an offensive slump was finished. “I think today was just a good day. I’ve been working really hard, trying to find it, but it hasn’t been coming as consistently as I would want. But today was a good day, I felt like I had a good day, saw the ball a lot better.
“Collectively we’ve just got to play the game a little bit better, continue to fight and hopefully it turns around.”