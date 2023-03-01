Oh goals, where art thou?

Offense has been a struggle for Colorado College hockey lately. In the Tigers’ last 11 games, they have scored just 10 goals. Most recently, CC scored just one goal in its home series against North Dakota.

It’s hard to win when you don’t score, and the Tigers’ record down the stretch is indicative of that.

CC is 0-9-2 in its last 11 contests, falling from tied for second in the NCHC standings in January to currently seventh place.

Where the Tigers don’t struggle, though, is defense.

CC is tied with Denver as the top defensive teams in the league. The Tigers also have the conference’s best penalty kill by a wide margin.

Rather than over-focusing on the recent offensive struggles, CC coach Kristofer Mayotte and company hope defense can turn to offense.

“When you’re the best at something in this conference, it means you’re one of the best teams in the country at it,” Mayotte said. “It generally can go the other way.”

Getting into an offensive rhythm won’t be easy, though. The Tigers battle one of the nation’s best defenses in No. 3 Denver.

But if the Tigers can create offense from defense, they may see an uptick in scoring.

“Stopping plays early and not letting them get rolling around into the o-zone is a big part of feeding into our transition,” graduate student Bryan Yoon said. “We’ve been in a drought and maybe focusing too much on it. We need to focus more on the D side, and the offense will come naturally.”