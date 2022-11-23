Air Force
Air Force hoped for better results in its road series against American International College. The Falcons earned a tie and a loss against the Yellow Jackets, falling to 6-6-2 overall.
While they skated out of Springfield, Mass., with only one point, they showed several positives in their 0-1-1 weekend.
For one, Air Force held AIC without a power-play goal. The Falcons killed seven penalties against arguably the Atlantic Hockey Association's best power-play team.
Defenseman Luke Rowe also cited strong energy from Air Force’s bench. That fed into the team’s efficiency on the forecheck and helped cause turnovers.
Air Force hasn’t won at AIC since 2015. Points weren’t a given this time either. Though they hoped for more on the trip to Massachusetts, to get even one is a sign of improving hockey for the Falcons.
The Falcons stay on the East Coast this weekend for a series against Mercyhurst. The Lakers are 3-9-2 overall .
Coach Frank Serratore knows not to take anyone lightly. His mantra is that his team could beat anybody on a given night and that anybody could beat his team on a given night.
But if the Falcons do some of the little things right — like they did against AIC — they could take several points against Mercyhurst.
Colorado College
Through the ups and the downs, Colorado College looks like a much-improved hockey team. The Tigers come into Thanksgiving break 5-8-1 overall and 2-3-1 in NCHC play.
CC doesn’t have a winning record, but the Tigers have beat a handful of quality teams, like Minnesota Duluth, Air Force and Miami (Ohio). And some of their losses were very close against strong teams like St. Cloud State (No. 4) and a previously-ranked UMD squad.
The heightened level of competitiveness is evident. But to see the wins exceed the losses, CC will need to get better on Saturdays.
The Tigers are 2-4 in series game twos. They have been outscored 26-12 on Saturdays, most recently losing 5-0 against SCSU.
There isn’t a clear answer about what’s causing this Saturday slump. If CC only played on Friday, the Tigers would be 3-4-1 — but that’s not how hockey works.
CC has proven it's getting better. The Tigers are fifth place in the NCHC — one of college hockey’s best leagues — and have competed well against some of the nation’s toughest teams.
But to take the next step and remain in the hunt for the conference race, they have to get better at closing out series.