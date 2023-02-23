Air Force

For the first time in the 21st century, Air Force hockey will watch the conference tournament from home.

The Falcons were eliminated from postseason contention last weekend, losing two games in regulation against AIC. It is their first time not reaching the postseason since the 1998-99 season.

This is also the first year where the Atlantic Hockey Association, Air Force’s current conference, hasn’t included every team in the postseason tournament. Previously, all 10 teams made it, regardless of their final standings, opposed to this year’s format, where only the top eight make it.

Considering the nature of the AHA schedule, it’s bizarre that not every team reaches the tournament.

With each team playing 26 conference games, it’s an uneven schedule. Some teams get 14 league games at home, while others get 12.

Plus, strength of schedule varies across the league. Air Force had to play RIT and AIC — two of the conference’s top three teams — twice, while others had to play them just once.

Coach Frank Serratore isn’t making excuses: He knows that if his team played better in the middle of the season, the Falcons would be safely in the postseason.

But in “Frank’s perfect world,” the format wouldn’t have changed before the season.

“It is what it is,” Serratore said. “I do believe that all the teams in our league should make the playoffs.”

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado College

North Dakota is a tough team to figure out.

The Fighting Hawks’ overall record, 13-13-5, isn’t particularly impressive. But they are still a traditional hockey power and a squad loaded with talent.

North Dakota lost games earlier in the year to teams it shouldn’t have, such as Arizona State and Miami (Ohio). Goaltending and defense were struggles, with opponents scoring six goals or more several times.

But recently, the Fighting Hawks have looked like their team in years’ past. North Dakota recently took three points against No. 6 St. Cloud State and outscored Miami (Ohio) 12-1 in a sweep at the end of January.

“They’re a good team and they’re talented,” CC coach Kristofer Mayotte said. “They took it to St. Cloud. They look pretty good on film.”

While they’ve been playing better lately, the Fighting Hawks are beatable. North Dakota is sixth in the NCHC standings, just a point ahead of Colorado College.

Now 13 points out of fourth place with 12 opportunities for points remaining, the Tigers can’t host the first round of the NCHC Tournament. But this weekend’s series against UND is crucial for seeding and creeping up the league standings.

“They have not had a traditional North Dakota year, but we’re not going to take them lightly, in any sense,” junior Hunter McKown said. “I haven’t beaten North Dakota once yet, so it’s something we’re excited to go for: We want that win.”