Air Force
It’s been over five weeks since Air Force’s last conference series, when the Falcons got swept by Holy Cross.
This week, the Falcons will have a chance at revenge against the Crusaders. Air Force, losers of its last seven games, travels to Worcester, Massachusetts, for games on Friday and Saturday.
In the first meeting against Holy Cross, the Crusaders won two games largely because of their goalie’s performance.
Jason Grande made 55 saves in the wins, allowing just one goal in each game. He also held No. 2 Quinnipiac scoreless for a period later in December to win Atlantic Hockey Association Goaltender of the Month honors.
With a goalie as good as Grande, the Falcons can’t afford to get behind early.
That was the case in the December losses, as the Crusaders scored first in both contests. Overall, the Falcons are 2-10-1 when allowing their opponent to score first.
Offense has been a struggle of late, as the Falcons are averaging 1.5 goals per game in their last 10 games. But what better way to turn it around than in a crucial conference series?
Whether it’s from crisper passing, higher quality shots or even some puck luck, it’s imperative for Air Force to find a better offensive rhythm to get back into the win column.
Colorado College
The Princeton series was the perfect opportunity to end a year of growth on a high note — but that didn’t happen.
After winning 7-2 in game one of the series, CC fell 2-1 in game two, moving the Tigers’ non-conference record to 4-6-0.
With nine wins on the year, CC has already matched its 2021-22 win total. The Tigers currently are third in the NCHC standings, and the year has been a success in many ways.
But outings like game two of the Princeton series prove the Tigers have more work to do. Coach Kristofer Mayotte cited overconfidence as the team’s downfall in that loss.
“I thought we played arrogant,” Mayotte said. “If you look at the way we played, you could tell we’re not used to success yet.”
Game twos, in general, have been a struggle. The Tigers are 3-7-0 in Saturday games, a stark contrast from their 6-3-1 record on Fridays.
But Mayotte doesn’t attribute all of this, though, to “arrogance.”
He believes his team has to become more focused, both in practice and in games. Once the Tigers do that, they can take an even bigger step: Competing for an NCAA Tournament berth.
“We have to continue to grow and figure out what winning hockey feels like, looks like and sounds like,” Mayotte said. “We’re closer than we’ve been before; we just have to continue to take those steps.”