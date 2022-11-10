Air Force hosts Bentley for its second conference series this week, while Colorado College hits the road for two games at Miami (Ohio). Here are my thoughts on the programs before this week's games:

Air Force

The Falcons came into their series against Alaska Anchorage depleted defensively. They were without three of their top four defensemen — Luke Rowe, Luke Robinson and Sam Brennan — forcing the next guys in line to step up.

And those guys did so; they played well enough to win both games.

Coach Frank Serratore admitted that the entire team’s effort (except for goalie Guy Blessing) wasn’t great on Friday despite the win, but he also called Saturday’s 3-1 win one of the team’s best games this year, particularly defensively.

The backups did a good enough job Friday to win, and they were a difference maker Saturday.

The Falcons should have confidence knowing their backups can do more than just hold their own — they can help their team win.

And now Rowe and Robinson are expected to return against Bentley this weekend, while Brennan is still out.

I don’t need to tell you this: Hockey is a physical sport. Injuries are going to happen.

But with two of their guys back, the Falcons will have more depth. And even if they didn’t, they should have confidence while shorthanded.

Colorado College

As of late, the Tigers are playing really good hockey.

After beating Minnesota Duluth 5-0 on Friday, they had hopes of getting a sweep. They didn’t get that, but CC should take comfort in earning even one win over a nationally-ranked team like the Bulldogs.

Last week’s really impressive hockey needs to carry into this week so the Tigers can do something they haven’t done this year: win on the road.

While CC is 4-1-0 at Ed Robson Arena, the Tigers are 0-5-0 on the road. They got swept by St. Lawrence and Arizona State and lost the game at Air Force in the Battle for Pikes Peak series.

It’s hard to pinpoint the reason behind these struggles away from home. It might just be that CC feeds into the energy at Ed Robson Arena so well.

Coach Kristofer Mayotte said they aren’t changing anything about their road game plan. He said they have to be “better” and “willing to do the little things.”

And it’s worth noting that SLU, ASU and Air Force are all solid programs. It’s not like the Tigers have gone 0-5 against a bunch of nobodies.

But a road win or two would go a long way, especially in conference play. If CC can do that, it would feed into its recent success and keep the Tigers in the hunt in the NCHC.