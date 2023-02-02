Air Force

Air Force’s goalie situation has been a revolving door in the last two months, and the Falcons finally have some stability in front of the net.

With Guy Blessing, the Falcons’ sophomore who started the first few months of the year, out for the season, it is up to Maiszon Balboa and Austin Park to stop opposing shots.

Balboa suffered an injury in practice a few weeks ago, forcing him to miss two weeks. Park, a senior, stepped in and was the Falcons’ only active netminder who was on the roster at the beginning of the season.

Balboa is now back and, evidently, better than ever.

He earned AHA Goaltender of the Week honors for his performance against Army. Balboa made 33 saves in the Falcons’ Saturday win over the Black Knights, his first career victory.

Balboa will be the leader in the clubhouse for the time being, while Park will back him up. Park improved in each of the four games he started, making him a viable option, should something happen to Balboa.

With those two and Ray Picard — a freshman Air Force picked up from the Falcons’ club team — there are now a handful of options. The situation looks far less bleak than it did a few weeks ago.

And with Air Force trying to claw back in the AHA playoff picture, this glimpse of stability is much-needed.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado College

There are no moral victories in the Battle for the Gold Pan.

Colorado College and Denver have played more than 300 times in what is college hockey’s second-oldest rivalry. The teams have a seasoned disdain for each other, making it arguably more important than the programs’ other conference games.

Game one of this year’s series wasn’t a moral victory, but it’s a sign that CC can be more competitive in the recently one-sided rivalry.

CC’s two-goal loss was a far cry from the Tigers’ blowouts in the last few years. DU outscored CC 19-2 in four games last year, with the Tigers losing by an average of 4.25 goals.

After the loss, CC coach Kristofer Mayotte called his team’s effort “hard-fought.” The Tigers kept within striking distance against one of college hockey’s best teams, at an NHL venue packed with nearly 18,000 fans, no less.

CC traveled well to Ball Arena for game one, but because of the venue’s proximity to DU, it was largely a home crowd for the Pioneers.

This time, CC will have the home-ice advantage. Between the Tiger faithful at Ed Robson Arena and confidence from the close game-one loss, CC’s players feel like they’re capable of evening the series.

“Yeah, I think (we’re more competitive),” senior defenseman Connor Mayer said. “I think the biggest thing is us needing to score goals.”