Air Force

Much to the disdain of Air Force coach Frank Serratore’s wife, Carol, he might not be changing his underwear anytime soon.

Serratore wore his “lucky undies” for Air Force’s game-two win against Army in late January, and he wore them for both games of last week’s home series against Mercyhurst.

The result of all three? Wins.

“Those lucky undies are working right now: We’ve won three in a row,” Serratore said. “I still haven’t changed my underwear.”

Since putting on those lucky underwear for the first time, the Falcons have gotten over the hump in two key areas.

After letting their opponent score first for more than 10 games, they scored first in two of the recent wins. And after going scoreless on the power play for several games in a row, Air Force finally scored a power-play goal in game two against Mercyhurst, helping the Falcons win 4-2.

It’s hard to say whether it’s Serratore’s new superstition leading the charge, or if it’s simply better performance from his team on the ice.

But Air Force is finally fulfilling its “second-half team” mantra, and if it continues, Serratore won’t be changing his undergarments anytime soon.

“To be honest, I hope I’m wearing these lucky undies for the next 22 days or so,” Serratore said.

Colorado College

One might look at Colorado College’s five-game losing streak and think the Tigers are struggling — but coach Kristofer Mayotte doesn’t see it that way.

All five of the recent losses came against top-10 opponents (two against Western Michigan, two against Denver and one against St. Cloud State). And, with the exception of game one of the WMU series, the Tigers have been competitive in all of them.

“You have to recognize progress and improvement when it’s there,” Mayotte said.

An example of this is CC’s most recent loss to DU.

Although the Tigers lost 4-1, CC out-possessed the Pioneers 56% to 44%. It was a far cry from the final game of last year’s Gold Pan series, when DU won that category 61-39.

But two early goals and two late goals for DU cost CC and allowed the Pioneers to retain the Gold Pan for the fourth year in a row.

The losing streak has dropped CC from tied for second in the NCHC standings to seventh. Even so, the Tigers look like a team that can compete with the league’s best.

“Our game is evolving,” Mayotte said. “We feel like we’re getting better looks that we’ve had in a while.”

A lack of scoring has caused CC to come up short lately, and much of that stems from power-play struggles. After special teams were a strength early in the year, CC has gone scoreless on the power play in five straight games.

This weekend against Omaha is a prime opportunity to return to form in that area — which, in turn, could help them return to the win column.